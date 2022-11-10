Life after prison: VET training and employment pathways

With close to half-a-million vacant jobs in Australia, Weld Australia recently hosted a Welding Employment Expo to help facilitate connections between prisoners and prospective employees.

Australia’s prison population continues to grow at a rate that is four times that of the general population. According to the most recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, from 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2021, the total number of Australian prisoners increased by 5 per cent to 42,970.

Australia’s imprisonment rate also increased by 5 per cent from 205 to 214 prisoners per 100,000 adult population. This rate well exceeds that found across countless nations, from Scandinavia, Western Europe, Canada and the United Kingdom, through to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, China and New Zealand.

As at 30 June 2021, the median age was 35.6 years for all prisoners. When comparing the prison population to the general adult population, prisoners are much younger—2 in 3 (65 per cent) prisoners were under 40, compared with about 2 in 5 (40 per cent) in the general adult population.

And, possibly most concerning, once prisoners enter the correctional system, finding their way out can be tough. The Australian Bureau of Statistics latest report showed that prisoners with prior adult imprisonment increased by 5 per cent from 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2021.

All these statistics paint a clear picture: our prison population is rapidly expanding, and is increasingly comprised of younger people and reoffenders.

This gives rise to the need for practical rehabilitation and vocational education and training (VET) programs that can help alleviate recidivism.

Rehabilitation and training programs

Many prisoners have education and skill levels well below the Australian average. Almost 2 in 3 (63 per cent) prisoners have an education level of Year 8 or below.

The introduction of VET programs as part of prisoner rehabilitation offers opportunities for prisoners to reduce this disadvantage, increasing the likelihood of successful re-integration into the community and reducing the risk of reoffending.

A recent study confirmed that participation in VET whilst incarcerated helps prisoners to remain custody free post-release. In fact, prisoners who successfully completed VET were 59.96 per cent more likely to remain custody free at two years post-release; and 78.23 per cent more likely to remain custody free at five years post-release.

VET and rehabilitative efforts are generally successful in reducing recidivism. In fact, there is some evidence to suggest that without rehabilitation, sanctions and incarceration alone may result in increased rates of reoffending.

VET Centre of Excellence in Welding at HM Prison Langi Kal Kal

Given the proven success of VET programs for prisoner rehabilitation, in 2022, Corrections Victoria expanded the VET Centre of Excellence model to deliver Fusion Welding to ISO 9606 certification standard to complement their Metal Fabrication industry at Langi Kal Kal Prison.

Federation University delivers the training program with the support of Weld Australia and on-site prison industry staff.

As part of the program, augmented reality training was introduced to expand the welding skills of the prisoner learners to meet international standards. A welding workshop sits alongside the augmented reality training room so that participants can work on projects to use and practice their welding skills in the physical as well as virtual environments.

To participate in the program, prisoners are invited to submit an Expression of Interest and then selected through an interview process. Up to eight participants can be accommodated in the intensive 14-week program.

According to Andrew Glisson (Teacher, Federation TAFE), “The students all demonstrate potential and are showing excellent aptitude and skill development as we move forward through the course.”

“It has been enjoyable watching the students have ‘light bulb’ moments in their own personal skill development. It has also been rewarding to see a student develop confidence when they discover they are capable of more than they thought.”

Student *Daine said, “I wanted to take part in this course to not only further my knowledge and experience of welding but to be able to give myself the ability to provide a positive, reliable, and sustainable future for my family.”

“When I am released, I am keen to find as much work as possible in the engineering trade working in the railways, or similar areas that require good welders. I don’t see my life revolving around prison and I want to have real work opportunities in the community when I’m released.”