Let Titan ensure your equipment is reliable, enduring and safe

As world class experts in hoisting and lifting equipment, Titan specialises in precision quality performance hoists, lashing and loading equipment, load and lifting chain, shackles, and ratchet straps, lifting slings, hooks, and wire cable products- all constructed from high-grade material that is reliable and strong to support the toughest industrial applications.

With 45 years of product expertise under their belt, Allan Marketing Group founded Titan Lifting Technologies as an Australian owned and operated supplier of precision hoisting and lifting equipment that serves Australia and the international market.

Since that time, Titan has become a globally recognised supplier of lifting equipment, for industries like rigging, mining, shipping, construction, and transport—providing premium quality products and expert guidance and support to many well-known companies within these sectors.

“Industry end users trust brands like TITAN because we provide reliable service and we put safety first,” says general manager, John Di Michele. “Our Testing process is among the most rigorous in the industry to ensure our products comply with all the relevant Australian or European Standards. Titan Lifting is also a full accredited member of our industry body-Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA).”

All Titan products are rigorously tested at the factory as well as at our Australian facilities to ensure our products meet the required standards before they are put into service and used in projects.

“We have great relationships with our manufacturers, and we regularly visit them overseas,” says John. “But regardless of where the products are imported from, we ensure they undergo and achieve our quality assurance requirements in terms of product specification and comply with Australian standards.”

Titan’s recent new line of “Marine Grade” premium quality stainless steel products are for general purpose and commercial use, however, they are widely used in various applications across a broad spectrum of industries including fishing boats and nets, in harsh environments such as boating and coastal architecture. These products can also be used in environments such as food & agriculture and food processing.

“A lot of companies use galvanised rigging products that degrades and corrodes over time, but our stainless-steel products will resist these effects over the long term, reducing the need for repair or replacement, and ensuring clean hygiene for food related areas,” explains John.

Graded as AISI 316, Titan Stainless Steel products are corrosion resistant and can be used in a wide range of applications including the food and beverage sector, where food-safe equipment is paramount.

“Our stainless-steel products are ideal for highly corrosive environments where there could be a considerable amount of moisture,” says John.

Together, Titan is involved with Motion Australia providing ongoing support, training, and consultation, as a Strategic Supplier. John also ends by emphasising “we fully back and support all our TITAN products and our warranty guarantees the integrity of our products”.

Titan Stainless Steel products in application:

Used by city councils for local displays

Fish Farms use shackles for pumps

Meat works substitute standard steel for stainless steel products

Dairies and Cheese factories use for securing and holding equipment

Boating industry uses shackles, turnbuckles, and eye bolts.

Apart from stainless steel, Titan’s range is quite broad.

Let Titan’s wide range of lifting and hoisting products do the heavy lifting for you. Contact your local Motion Australia branch for more information on the Titan Lifting range.