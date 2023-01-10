The Innovative Manufacturing CRC’s time is coming to an end after six years of extraordinary work for Australian manufacturing. Manufacturers’ Monthly reviews the CRC’s journey and outlooks for the future of Australia’s manufacturing SMEs and the broader ecosystem.

Introduced by the Australian government in 1990, the Cooperative Research Centres (CRC) Program has been a success story. By bringing industry and research organisations together to collaborate, the program focuses on research applications that help solve real-world problems and improve the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of Australian industry.

Under this umbrella, the Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC) was established. Its mission was to catalyse investment between Australian manufacturers, universities and government to deliver research and commercial outcomes for participating businesses, and more broadly, to transform Australia’s wider manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

By purposefully investing $34 million of Commonwealth and other funding in 71 research and development (R&D) projects, IMCRC has helped to catalyse more than $230 million investment in smart manufacturing research and innovation.

IMCRC’s beginnings

Six years ago, IMCRC set out to help drive the transformation of Australian manufacturing, collaborating with 13 leading universities and the CSIRO, a number of industry partners, trade associations and state governments.

To assist Australian manufacturers transition to high-value and locally competitive manufacturing, IMCRC set up four multidisciplinary research programs, the fundamentals of which have remained the same throughout the CRC’s tenure.

The programs are: advancing additive manufacturing processes; building critical mass in robotics and assistive technologies; designing, engineering and applying new technologies for high value product development; and raising awareness and thus advancing the wider cause of Australia’s industrial transformation through industry education and advocacy.

Despite recent advancements in areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, these four focus areas remain crucial for manufacturing development today, driving the translation of cutting-edge technologies and business models into industry practice.

Engaging industry

As an organisation that set out to be specifically industry-led, IMCRC knew from the outset it had to encourage and enable a range of different businesses, including small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), to participate in collaborative research.

David Chuter, IMCRC’s CEO and Managing Director, said, “Recognising that Australian manufacturing is made up of 90 per cent small businesses formed IMCRC’s approach to research collaboration. We knew only focusing on a handful of larger companies wouldn’t build the manufacturing capability and capacity we envisioned for Australia.

“Instead, we had to identify, support and use manufacturing exemplars to stimulate and motivate businesses to invest in research, embrace new technologies and create new business models and opportunities.”

Removing barriers for participation

To drive collaboration, one of IMCRC’s key focus areas was removing barriers for industry, and particularly SMEs, to participate in research projects with universities. Critical to this was changing the way businesses both perceived and engaged with research institutions.

“One of the first obstacles we removed was around the ownership of know-how and intellectual property. Early on, we decided that the CRC itself should not own any share or equity in new intellectual property created as part of an IMCRC project. In other words, we had no vested interest in the research other than seeing the idea brought to us being commercialised. And because we were impartial, we could come up with the right business model to ensure there were no barriers to commercialisation,” Chuter said.

“Focusing on who was best placed to commercialise intellectual property enabled a more seamless process once projects were approved. Companies could concentrate on the successful outcomes and return on their investment, and not get bogged down by costs or ownership of the intellectual property, factors that can build up a bit of tension over time.”

By creating a level playing field for industry-research collaboration and proactively addressing SMEs’ concerns about working with much larger research organisations, IMCRC has shifted the paradigm and eliminated common obstacles on the road to commercialising innovative products and services.

“80 per cent of our projects have been with Australian-owned small and medium businesses. So, if anybody tells you that SMEs can’t do innovation, can’t do R&D and don’t work with universities, I will contest that. You just need to get the business model right,” Chuter said.

A focus on milestones

Another of IMCRC’s key differentiators was its collaborative framework, which required industry and research partners to commit to, and meet, milestones that clearly measured the translation of research from proof of concept through to readiness to commercialise.

With its stage-gated design, the framework ensured only projects with real commercial potential advanced through each stage.

“By implementing a collaboration model that is transparent on the cost structure, outlines every research milestone and is time-based, deliverable and success focused, you eliminate concerns about researchers not understanding business priorities and commercial pressures. At the same time, the transparency offers manufacturers unique insights into research practices and capabilities,” Chuter said.

“Holding both industry and research partners accountable to their work builds trust. In turn, this trust leads to long-term research partnerships. We have seen a large proportion of our industry partners carry on working with universities well after their IMCRC projects are finished, which demonstrates there’s a business model that is really workable, including for SMEs.”

Looking to the future

The concept of sovereign manufacturing capability has become a hot topic in Australia, and rightfully so, as the double hit of the pandemic and geopolitical issues has exposed significant gaps in Australian manufacturing capability and capacity. Australia’s manufacturing landscape is unique and lends itself to focusing on developing industrial capability in specific, targeted sectors where the nation has a comparative advantage (including through access to local inputs and resources).