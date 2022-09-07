Leading the way in automated monitoring with Kurloo Technology

Monitum’s continued innovation is shaking up the real-time structural and geotechnical monitoring space. Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with the company’s managing director about the journey of its automated monitoring service – Kurloo Technology.

Years into his career in measurement science as a consulting surveyor, the co- founder and CEO of Kurloo Technology, Lee Hellen, began his first commercial business in 2008. Three years later, Hellen’s team worked on the South Point project in Brisbane, with very heavily constrained tunnels and heritage buildings to deal with. Rather than taking manual measurements with instruments, the team wired the whole site with sensor systems and robotics to measure all the high-risk construction stability items.

“When people are working in deep excavation, they need to make sure the walls are stable and the building isn’t being compromised,” he said. “We took the opportunity to essentially invent a new methodology of how we measure. That project was highly successful and gave birth to a company we called Monitum.”

Monitum gained momentum after the success of this first automation project, expanding their portfolio to work on several large infrastructure projects, across Southeast Queensland.

Most recently, Monitum achieved global industry recognition through its technology for real-time mapping of structural and geotechnical monitoring at the $4B AUD Queens Wharf project where they have been embedded as the principal monitoring consultant to 3 Tier 1 principal building contractors, their high frequency precise spatial data is delivered to the customer through a network of connected IoT sensors and cloud-based technology. The intelligent sensor networks provide accurate and meaningful data in real time, putting the power in the engineer’s hands to make the right decisions.

A strong commitment to ongoing research and development has been crucial to sustaining Monitum’s growth. In 2018, Hellen saw a gap in the market for the use of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) sensors in condition monitoring, with a convergence of new technologies and trends prompting the invention of a revolutionary new surface displacement monitoring device, recently named Kurloo Technology.

“We discovered the potential for GNSS when we used them to do real- time alerting on a really large excavation on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project,” Hellen explained. “We saw an opportunity for a new solution to be created, with the lower cost of precise positioning chips driven by the demand in drones, improved battery technology and a shift to greater levels of safety and remote operation.”

In 2018, in partnership with the Innovative Manufacturing CRC and QUT, Monitum set out to research and develop a way to make precise positioning available to anyone, a domain previously only routinely operated by surveyors and geodetic experts. Their 3-year research collaboration project titled ‘Automated Monitoring and Analytics for Geotechnical and Structural Performance Using the Internet of GNSS Things’ would go on invent a commercialise more economical and simple way industry measures 3D displacement.

To achieve this, Hellen and his Kurloo Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer Dr Charles Wang, partnered with Australian manufacturer IntelliDesign to design and manufacture the Kurloo low cost IoT GNSS devices in Australia.

The project was made possible largely though the support of the Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC), who supported Australian manufacturing innovation and commercialisation.

“Monitum did some early work back in 2018 around developing our proof of concept,” Hellen said. “We bought some chipsets and tested some small circuits ourselves for around six to twelve months. To take it to the next level, we went to QUT and the IMCRC and explained the foundations we had – a customer base and market we know very well, we know the sensor will be successful in this market. We needed greater capacity in manufacturing and research which we didn’t have as a small business consulting company.”

Starting in 2018, an early research agreement was signed in 2019 and the first prototype was built in July 2020. To improve costly and labour-intensive geospatial data gathering techniques, Kurloo has leveraged Australia’s research and development capabilities to create an end-to-end displacement monitoring service. Hellen explained there are many benefits to such an automated solution.

“Kurloo provides the frequent, consistent and precise readings needed to help manage risk, and does so at a fraction of the price of traditional monitoring equipment,” he said. “A measure of accuracy often ignored is time, and traditional methods often arrive a week or two after the reading which means the site may have changed. Automation means you can get more frequent readings that are delivered quicker improving temporal accuracy and allowing correlation to events and behaviour with measurement. For example, you could have a large rainfall event or there could be some blasting done on a construction site and your readings will accurately track the impact of just before, during and after the event happens.”

The second benefit of an automated solution, according to Hellen, is the remote access and removal of the reliance of in demand highly skilled labour for routine measurement tasks.

“Trying to find a skilled surveyor is relatively finite at any time,” Hellen said. “Sometimes it’s also very difficult to put people in certain environments like a landslide area, so the automated sensors can measure while it all happens. Automating routine measurement tasks frees up your best people to do more productive and challenging work and makes you team more productive.”

The applications for Kurloo are extremely broad, crossing over all kinds of high-risk infrastructure, transport and construction. Kurloo is ideal for monitoring the consolidated settlement of roadways and bridge abutments, stability of embankments and cuttings, hazardous fuel storage tanks, high-rise buildings, dams, pipelines and other crucial infrastructure and many other environments. Kurloo can also be used for important scientific and environmental research applications like measuring ground surface movement in volcanos that can provide early warning of natural disasters.

Key to delivering the innovation within Kurloo was the cutting-edge geospatial research conducted by QUT’s project team, led by Professor Yanming Feng.

“By combining Monitum’s deep understanding of the geospatial sector with QUT’s technical and research capabilities, we have overcome a significant barrier for industry and delivered a world-first product,” said Professor Feng. “The Kurloo devices are low power, built-in solar panel, high position, and can transmit data as remotely controlled from the cloud server. It is portable, low cost, easy to install.”

QUT carried out the research for the whole system and worked with the manufacturer IntelliDesign for the design and testing of the device to ensure it works to meet the technical requirements. QUT has a team of 6 people in different areas, with research capabilities in electronics, networks, GNSS algorithms, software development, and geotechnical engineering.

As Industry lead partner in the research collaboration, Hellen couldn’t overstate the importance of the collaboration with QUT. Access to testing facilities and skilled interns and students helped to ramp up the capacity of the project.

“When you work with a university like QUT, they can add a number of cross disciplines into your research,” he said. “Initially I partnered with some people that had precise positioning expertise, to work out how to automate the processing of GNSS signals into precise positioning on the earth. The university is broad, which allowed us to leverage people in geotechnical engineering, structural engineering, electrical engineering and different disciplines to really add several added dimensions to the project.”

Working with a university with leading technical and academic experience can help attractiveness of a product, advancing the path to commercialization, according to Hellen.

“There is a lot more technical and academic rigor when you partner with a university rather than going at it alone,” he added. “Our product had a lot more credibility when we released it into the market because of the academic backing behind it and the reputation that comes with QUT.”

Like many Australian innovators, Monitum faced the challenge of being constrained by reliance on overseas manufacturers and supply chains, with sometimes months of lead time to receive a part from across the world. The execution of manufacturing Kurloo has been made possible, in part, by the relationship with local manufacturer IntelliDesign.

“They’re a fantastic fit for our business,” Hellen noted. “They are a family-owned manufacturing company with a fantastic reputation for design and manufacture with similar types of products. They know how to create a device that they can made repeatedly at a very high quality using advanced manufacturing principles that can be globally competitive.”

David Chuter, IMCRC’s CEO and managing director, said IMCRC was thrilled to see Kurloo Technology successfully bridge the ‘valley of death’ to bring an Australian manufactured product to market.

“In recognising the need for more innovative monitoring equipment, Monitum and QUT have utilised the power of advanced technology to create an economical, globally relevant monitoring service that fills a significant gap in the market,” he said. “And by partnering with local manufacturer Intellidesign, the Founders of Kurloo technology streamlined the development and commercialisation of its device and guaranteed its supply chain. The evolution of Industry 4.0 continues to generate new opportunities for Australian businesses to capitalise off technological innovation. By seizing them, businesses can develop more resilient offerings and extend Australia’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Lee Hellen explained that with the help of organisations like the IMCRC and QUT, you don’t need millions of dollars to commercialise Australian innovation.

“I would encourage people to take their idea to universities and get help from someone like a for impact CRC,” he noted. “Set out to make it in Australia. Manufacturing the product using smart and intelligent techniques, with brilliant local people will give you

a better product and a better chance of scaling and improving your value to customers over time.”