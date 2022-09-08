A leader in ventilation ducting

Nordfab offers a variety of ducting products for process ventilation and dust collection. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out how its team of industry experts is saving businesses money on installation costs while increasing efficiencies.

At its core, dust collection helps clean workplace environments for worker safety and machinery efficiency. Like a vacuum, the dust collector filters dust and returns clean air either to the building or outside.

Molly McCoy, Nordfab sales representative, shared the momentum the company is experiencing in the Australian market, after its recent acquisition of Ezi-Duct.

“Within an industry where ducting is an OHS requirement, we try to keep costs as low as possible for the customer,” she said. “We achieve this by meeting with customers and visiting their site, so we can understand their personality and exactly what they want from us. The younger generations will continue to prioritise worker safety and happiness, so fitting the correct ducting system is essential for manufacturing operations.”

Recent studies in America have shown a more comfortable working environment increases overall efficiency. Along with this, employers are given peace of mind that workers won’t be getting dust or other pollutants in their face and eyes at work.

Another advantage of proper ducting is the reduction of cleaning costs, as McCoy – who has a background as a boiler maker – recounted one client’s factory floor was initially ankle deep in saw dust. Instead of relying on floor sweepers and spending time cleaning the floor, the feedback when working with Nordfab was simple: “I can see my factory floor again, what a relief.”

Modular ducting

The modular ducting system has been gaining popularity in the Australian market, according to McCoy, mainly due to its greater flexibility and quality to other systems.

Time is critical in the modern manufacturing world, whether a business is installing a new machine, changing a production line or building a new factory. Nordfab’s modular ducting has the versatility to grow with a business, when changes are made to support growth or pivot towards certain operations, the quality of ducting doesn’t have to be compromised.

“It’s a clamp-based ducting system,” McCoy explained. “Galvanised sheeting is rolled and clamped together. Spiral ducting might be cheaper, but it has 15-25 per cent leakage rates. Having a modular ducting system allows you to take it apart and reconfigure easily like a Lego piece into different factory settings, whereas spiral ducting you have to cut up and fit into a fixed area.”

Spiral ducting is a rigid spirally wound tube manufactured of steel metal, most often galvanised steel, and has been extremely popular for years in industrial and residential environments. However, air can more easily seep through the seam and the system cannot be customised or changed, which is why Nordfab’s modular system is so popular in the rapidly evolving industrial space.

The thickness of the ducting is also an important element to its function, according to McCoy.

“We usually 0.7 seven to one millimetre thickness figures, whereas other systems run at a minimum of 1.6,” she said. “We like to run our ducting a lot thinner – it makes it safer to hang on roofs and walls and is a lot easier and faster for the installers.”

Crusader Caravans

Crusader Caravans is a proud Australian manufacturer of caravans, with a facility in Epping, Victoria. The company uses high quality materials to craft individual caravans with highly skilled tradespeople.

In January, Crusader Caravans reached out to Nordfab and McCoy met the team to have a look at the optimum ducting system to be designed and installed into the Epping manufacturing facility.

“I was there for an hour or so looking at the kinds of machines and checking the sizing of the building,” she said. “The design process started from there – they gave us a layout and we initially spoke to them about five or six different ways we could design the system. They spoke about the ducting maybe being a showpiece as well, so we spoke about designing straight lines and keeping everything symmetrical.”

When working around the customer’s budget, the Nordfab team decided upon a system which hadn’t been made before – the Econo 36000.

“No one’s done an economic collector over the 15000 size before,” she said. “Usually it’s a modular dust collector (MDC), but we decided to do a shaker system which looks the same as the MDC, but it’s a bit thinner, cheaper and uses filter socks instead of cartridge filters.”

MDCs are more expensive because of the pulse cleaning system, which involves air running through a valve system to clean the cartridge filters. The decision to design and manufacture an Econo for Crusader Caravans cut costs by around a third.

“A lot of customers require MDCs because they use machinery which uses fine dust and needs a pulse system,” McCoy added. “Crusader, because they make caravans have such a large amount of machines but none of them were running anything too fine. I went out there and checked all the inlets and everything coming off all the consumables to each machine to discover the Econo 36000 could be used for what Crusader was trying to achieve.”

Nordfab’s factory manager for its Melbourne facility, James McIntyre, built most of the new system, with the addition of parts from the company’s Sydney warehouse.

Sydney helped out and built a lot of the three-millimetre heavy gauge stuff, because with that size collector, we still needed to ensure that it’s an explosion proof system,” she noted. “We made sure when we put the design in that we had explosion proof panels, which worked out really well. In Melbourne, we try to fabricate as much as we can but we have the ability to get the larger machines from the head office in Sydney.”

In Victoria, Nordfab uses two supremely experienced installing companies. Both installers were involved in the job for Crusader Caravan, and were provided the layout, full list of pieces, photos in a face-to-face meeting with McCoy.

What separates Nordfab from its competitors, according to McCoy, is its ability to fabricate in Australia and work in hand with its customers.

“We can deliver a lot faster,” she said. “Some companies we come across just provide more of a fixed system and tell you it will come in eight weeks. All of our sales reps have trade backgrounds, so we’re not there for the sale as much as making it work for the business. We know it’s going to cost thousands to stop running machines, so we look for the fastest and longest achieving option.”

For more information on Nordfab, click here.