Last days of the ‘very early bird’ AUSPACK 2022 Leaders Forum tickets

The chance to access the “very early bird” pricing for tickets to the AUSPACK 2022 Leaders Forum ends this Friday, 18 March.

Karolina Rodriguez, marketing manager for Exhibitions and Trade Fairs, said the “super early bird” special, which opened two weeks ago, has seen good support.

“We saw a really good take up of these specially priced tickets, which offered a 20 per cent discount. For the next four weeks from Saturday, 19 March until Friday 15 April, ‘early bird’ tickets at a 10 per cent discount will be on offer, after which they will be full price.”

Rodriguez said the “super early bird” tickets are excellent value at just $680 for one day and $1,200 for two days, in person, and even less at $550 and $945, for one and two days respectively, online. The “early bird” tickets available from Saturday are also good value at $765 for one day and $1,350 for two days for the in-person event, while for those participating virtually, pricing is just $620 and $1,060, for one and two days respectively.

“The AUSPACK 2022 Leaders Forum has a very exciting presenter and topic line-up across the key topic areas of Future Technology, Sustainability & The Circular Economy, Investment & Collaboration, Future Supply Chain, Adapting & Diversifying for Commercial Success, and Future Workforce.

“The format change this year with the forum running over the middle two days – 18 and 19 May – allows participants to head out and see what’s on the exhibition floor in between sessions.”

Rodriguez said the forum kicked off with a breakfast session on the 10 trends businesses need to know for 2022 and beyond, setting the scene for an insightful, informative forum.

“I strongly encourage people to take advantage of these last few days of the ‘super early bird’ ticket prices.”

Rodriguez thanked sponsor Matthews and supporters of AUSPACK 2022.

AUSPACK 2022 will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 17-20 May 2022. Please visit www.auspack.com.au for more information.

Free registration is available at https://www.auspack.com.au/register