Land Forces set for massive event

The Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition, set for 4-6 October at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, is on track to become the largest defence industry event ever held in Australia.

With the original industry exhibition floor plan overflowing, Land Forces organisers announced the release of an additional 2000 square metres of exhibition space early in July to meet continuing demand. Even with that extra space in the mix, 93 per cent of available space is now spoken for.

Two months out from the event the Land Forces 2022 industry presence is already larger than that of Land Forces 2021, which attracted 718 participating exhibitor companies and 12,766 attendances from industry, government and defence over its three days in June last year.

Land Forces is a long-established platform for engagement between defence, government, industry and academia. It combines a three-day conference program, a major industry exhibition and formal networking and business to business systems, offering a two-way flow of information around and between Defence and the industry that provides and sustains its capability.

For Army and Defence, the event offers a stage from which to inform industry on issues and capability needs, paint a picture of the future battlefield and communicate priorities. It is also a rare informal opportunity for Army and the Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) to see what is new and innovative in industry, simply by walking the exhibition halls or receiving an industry briefing.

For industry, Land Forces is an opportunity to be noticed, to highlight capability and innovation, whether the end customer is Army, a prime contractor or an SME. It is where the normally invisible decision makers are often to be seen presenting at a conference or walking the exhibition floor, giving the opportunity to hear the important news straight from the source, or have a direct meeting or discussion. And the critical mass of engaged industry players is its own source of opportunity.

“Land Forces brings the Australian and international land defence communities together like no other event in the region,” said Justin Giddings, CEO of Land Forces organiser AMDA Foundation.

“The sheer concentration of defence, industry, government and academia creates opportunity. This is where the prime contractors delivering major acquisition programs are side by side with their defence customers and with universities, potential suppliers, government agencies and export customers and partners. It offers every participant the potential to go home with new ideas, new insights and new relationships that may materially enhance the outlook for their organisation.”

The Land Forces conference program offers a mix of strategic program information, networking functions and “how to” sessions. At Land Forces 2022 Milspec Manufacturing will reprise its “Power Solutions for Vehicles and Field Applications”, while the Office of Defence Industry Support (ODIS) will detail how this “one stop shop” government agency can lead individual companies through the maze of Defence engagement, assistance and opportunities.

Technology corporation Microsoft will illustrate issues of Interoperability and Collaboration Across Defence Industry, and TAFE Queensland and the Queensland Government will present a Skills Based Approach to Building a Sovereign Workforce.

Industry associations too will present conferences and symposia at Land Forces, including the Australian Industry and Defence Network’s (AIDN) well regarded “Are You Defence Ready?” symposium and the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS) Land Forces Conference.

Every Land Forces introduces something new, and for 2022 the additions include the inaugural Australian Training, Simulation and Education Conference (AusTsec).

Simulation is becoming a critical element in training at every level and in every discipline, from medical assistance to strategic logistics, vehicle operation and weapons training. But creation of effective simulation depends on a clear picture of operational and training needs and desired outcomes.

AusTsec will explore how training needs inform development of simulation technology and systems, and will detail recent innovations in capability and application. Leading industry experts in training and simulation will join defence and other NGO international workforces to address the multi-national audience.

Land Forces 2022 will also introduce the Land Forces Hub, a new initiative designed to provide a platform for speakers to present their vision, insights and solutions to the questions posed by the land defence community, alongside the official conference program.

The Hub offers 40-minute speaking slots, open to industry, academic and government representatives from both Australia and overseas. Interested speakers are invited to submit their abstract on any theme that fits within the land defence domain, from industry briefings to supply chain opportunities, land defence program updates and academic findings.

On the industry exhibition floor, expect to find the major players, companies such as Hanwha and Rheinmetall, CEA Technologies, NIOA and Thales.

Land Forces will also host a sizeable overseas contingent. The USA Partnership pavilion, organised by Kallman Worldwide, is reaching capacity with 98 per cent of the exhibition space sold, and participation approaching pre-Covid levels. The pavilion will include leading international defence companies Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris.

But alongside the prime contractors, expect to find the start-ups, the SMEs with new ideas that make people wonder why no one ever thought of it before, and the companies providing the kind of specialist expertise that can often make the difference between hit and miss in the marketplace. And that’s across the board, from intelligence satellites to protective gloves, research and services.

Land Forces is a melting pot of government agencies, think tanks, private companies, universities and research foundations. Many, such as research agency ARM Hub, both gain and share expertise across multiple sectors.

Set to exhibit at Land Forces 2022, the Brisbane-based Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Hub (ARM Hub) is helping Australian industry develop and adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies to build sovereign manufacturing capability.

A registered Australian Research Institute, ARM Hub was founded in 2020, by Queensland University of Technology (QUT), CSIRO, UAP, the Queensland Government, European research organisation Fraunhofer and the World Economic Forum.

ARM Hub assists industry to de-risk technology adoption, accelerate commercialisation, and expedite manufacturing at scale, by drawing together the best scientists, technical specialists, designers, and engineers to work side by side with industry.

ARM Hub’s services include mechatronics engineering, manufacturing digitisation and automation, technology assessments and roadmaps, product design and prototyping, project management, technology incubator workshop facilities, and industry research placements.

“In its first two years ARM Hub has supported more than 700 businesses in Australia and overseas across a range of sectors, including defence and aerospace, and raised $40 million in additional funds to back industry,” said Tim Kelly, Business Development and Lead Engineer for ARM Hub.

“The Hub and its network of experts are combining cross-cutting skills in data analytics, the Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality, additive manufacturing and advanced materials.”

Land Forces is first and foremost a platform for engagement and promotion. For exhibitors, this extends to formal business to business and business to government mechanisms, communications channels and networking opportunities, including:

Formal business to business and business to government networking programs;

Australian and international defence, industry, government and scientific delegations, with formal delegation access programs;

Small business and export development programs;

A prestigious innovation awards program.

Programs promoting STEM, careers and skilling.

The Land Forces 2022 International Land Defence Exposition will run from 4-6 October at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. For more information go to www.landforces.com.au.