Land Forces Innovation Awards shortlist announced

Twelve Australian innovators have been shortlisted for the prestigious LAND FORCES 2022 Innovation Awards, which include cash awards with a total value of $30,000. The Awards are sponsored this year by Australian innovation and professional services consultancy Synergy Group.

Among the shortlisted contenders announced this week are a company that has already deployed smart surveillance equipment to counter poachers in African wildlife parks, a company that manufactures solid rocket propellant that can withstand the pressures and speeds demanded of hypersonic flight, and a company that has worked out how to handle, examine and then disarm suspect ammunition without exposing humans to danger.

The winners will be announced and will receive their Awards on Tuesday 4 October at the LAND FORCES 2022 International Land Defence Exposition at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC). The Awards are:

LAND FORCES 2022 National Innovation Award;

LAND FORCES 2022 SME Innovation Award (including a $15,000 cash award); and

LAND FORCES 2022 Young Innovator Award (including a $15,000 cash award).

LAND FORCES 2022 organiser AMDA Foundation launched the Innovation Awards ten years ago to recognise and reward local companies and individuals at the forefront of innovation. Since they were first presented in 2013, AMDA has presented Young Innovator and SME Innovation Awards to a total value of more than $455,000.

The Awards go to AMDA Foundation’s mission of promoting the development and growth of Australia’s industry capabilities in the fields of aviation, space, aerospace, defence, maritime and security.

“These Awards underline the innovativeness of Australian companies and individuals, as well as the growing need for ‘smart’, innovative solutions to emerging operational challenges,” AMDA Foundation Limited chief executive Justin Giddings said .

“We continually see smart Australian companies and researchers develop new technologies for their customers, both here in Australia and in export markets. This reflects well on both Australian industry and an emerging Australian innovation environment that ensures Australian R&D is being commercialised as products and services which strengthen both our industry and Army’s capability.”

