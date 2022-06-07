Keeping things fresh with SPECFAST

Closely regulating the storage environment of perishable goods is crucial to maintaining health and safety standards in food handling. That is why robustly built and maintained cool rooms are essential to any food production site – especially in warmer climates such as northern QLD.

As a leading supplier of industrial grade fasteners and associated products, SpecFast is playing a critical role in the pipeline of Australian cool room manufacturing. Since 1959, the family-owned business has established itself as an expert resource on holding things together – whether it be small componentry or major building projects.

“What we do is so much more than nuts and bolts,” says Shaun Williams, Regional Business Manager. “We operate in the supply of construction adhesives, high grade seals, mechanical fixings, and industrial screws. It is a diverse product range, but it is also highly specialised and requires an extensive knowledge of how binding two objects together works.”

Their comprehensive portfolio of fastening equipment is used in construction across rail, roads, mining, and various manufacturing sectors, with an ongoing reputation for durability. Acquired by Motion Australia in 2019, SpecFast continues to boast versatility and an unwavering commitment to long-term relationships founded on premium customer service.

The design of food-related machinery has some of the tightest parameters for suitable components, as everything must comply to the relevant HACCP and ISO guidelines. In the construction of cool rooms, it is vital that every binding and sealing element is high-quality, food grade and able to withstand extreme temperatures. SpecFast is meeting these demands with their comprehensive range of silicone sealants, which are used by cool room manufacturers in QLD to beat the heat and keep food safe during storage and transport.

