Keeping the Riverina slick with Australian made lubrication

DJ Sincock is a strong believer in using Australian made products and recognises the importance of high quality oils and greases, particularly during peak header repair season.

This was one of the reasons he chose to become a distributor of Gulf Western Oil (GWO) products through CBC, in addition to running a header repair service business in the Riverina region of New South Wales.

“I stock the full range of GWO and have changed 90% of my customers over to GWO for their header oils,” enthuses DJ. “GWO are Australian owned and operated and I’m a strong believer in using Australian made products. This is a premium quality, genuine oil product and a more economical choice for the farmer.”

With its ample water supply for irrigation, temperate climate and flat landscape, the Riverina region of south-western New South Wales is one of the most affluent and diverse agricultural regions in Australia.

With this in mind, DJ Sincock, saw the opportunity to start a business in his hometown of West Wyalong, specialising in agricultural header repairs and spare parts supplies.

In 2003, he began his business as a sole trader mechanic fixing agricultural machinery. “For the first few years, I did everything on my own,” says DJ.

Today, DJ Sincock Header Repairs employs a team of three other mechanics and has one apprentice.

“We are one of the largest header repair businesses in New South Wales. We operate seven days a week, and 12 months of the year. The area we cover for header repairs spans 200km in all directions across Central New South Wales,” says DJ. “We are very proud to be Australian and to promote Australian-made products, like GWO.”

“The header oil is a very popular product, and we move it with ease. We sell roughly 30-40 of the 20L drums per week and half a dozen of the 205L drums of GWO a week,” describes DJ. “The GWO Truck and Farm Grease is another one of our best-sellers. Farmers love the quality of it.”

To read the full article, please visit here.