Building material manufacturing plants are often equipped with bespoke and uncommon production components that are not readily available locally and, in many cases, not available internationally. Should a lubricant-related failure occur, this can affect the entire production process and ability of the site to manufacture its finished product.

“Using lubricants manufactured from high quality ingredients with extensive research and development and tested to global standards that meet or exceed specification provides that extra peace of mind for plant owners,” says CBC National Product Manager Lubricants, Steve Keown.

Understanding the importance of a comprehensive lubrication solution for building material manufacturing plants, CBC Australia has partnered with Viva Energy to offer a wide range of premium Shell lubricants to their customers across Australia. This ensures their customers are able to purchase products that are built to global industry standards by a reputable supplier that has a long history of superior product performance and consistent investment in research, development and innovation.

“The global Shell research and development team works closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and customers to develop lubricant technology that meets modern specifications. Each new product is put through rigorous tests by OEMs and customers to ensure the best performance throughout their service life,” Keown says.

Lubricants used within the building material manufacturing industry come under varying levels of heat and stress. Hydraulic systems, gearboxes, electric motors, fans, chains, gears, shredders, compactors, bearings along with mobile and fixed plant infrastructure require a quality lubricant to maintain energy efficiency and plant reliably.

Plant managers can experience significant issues if a lubricant is used for the wrong application. According to Geoffrey Buchan, Viva Energy’s NSW Product Support Engineer, if the wrong grease is used in a piece of machinery, excessive grease bleeding may occur and may not provide adequate protection. If too much grease is put into the bearing, it can cause overheating and possible premature failure of the bearing,” he explains.

Buchan has been a lubrication expert for over 30 years. He says greasing frequency and product rationalisation are two other important aspects of a successful greasing program.

“When it comes to the greasing frequency, you need to check a number of parameters – the temperature of the bearings, the contamination levels, the type and amount of vibration, the position of the bearing and of course the type of the bearing,” he says.

“If there are grease applications that are hard to reach, for example on the top of a tower where frequent lubrication is difficult, we suggest using a premium product for longer service life. Similarly, if a bearing is located near a heat source, using a synthetic-based grease can increase the bearing’s resistance to thermal degradation.”

Using high quality lubricants in hydraulic systems is critical. The Shell Tellus range of hydraulic fluids has been developed to enable plant managers to select the oil that can help deliver optimum value to their operations through enhanced wear protection, long oil life and high system efficiency.

The hydraulic pump is the heart of your hydraulic system. Any wear can reduce efficiency and system service life. The Shell Tellus range offers a range of options, including the latest synthetic, ashless technology that are designed to help extend pump life, even under the most severe conditions, through to proven, cost-effective, zinc-based additive technology for general use.

To help equipment perform to its design standards, the hydraulic fluid needs to protect, lubricate and help transmit power in the most effective way possible. Shell Tellus hydraulic fluids are designed to help maintain, and even improve, the efficiency of hydraulic systems. From Shell Tellus S4 ME, which can improve the energy efficiency of many hydraulic systems, to Shell’s high quality mainstream products that provide reliable air release, filterability and cleanliness, there is a choice that can help to optimise system efficiency and costs of operation.

Shell Tellus S4 ME has been designed to improve the energy efficiency of a system, can help to increase oil life by up to four times compared with conventional oils in the Shell range and can help to prolong equipment life through excellent hydraulic pump wear protection.

Using high quality industrial gear oils is also very important to protect machine gears from wear and corrosion, resulting in prolonged asset life and prevention of breakdowns. Shell’s industrial gear oils are developed in close co-operation with customers and OEMs. The Shell Omala range is approved or listed by hundreds of equipment makers, and its performance has been demonstrated in real-life applications to help reduce the possibility of your equipment letting you down.

The CBC branch and engineering team work closely with Viva Energy and their customers to review current lubrication operations and then present recommendations on how to improve plant efficiency and effectiveness.

