Keeping up to date with automated lubrication systems

Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with JSG Industrial Systems’ New South Wales regional state manager, Brendon O’Loughlin, about how the company is helping manufacturers transition to automated lubrication systems.

Industry studies and data have shown that lubrication accounts for about one to three per cent of the overall cost of a manufacturer’s maintenance budget. However the impact of poor lubrication on equipment in terms of premature failures can become very costly, amounting up to 40 per cent of their maintenance budget.

To help manufacturers avoid unnecessary downtime, JSG Industrial Systems (JSG), a John Sample Group business, uses its vast application engineering resource base, as well as OEM factory specifications, to determine the correct lubrication system needs for customer applications.

JSG provides access to a complete service for the supply of automatic lubrication systems covering system scoping, design, installation, and commissioning through a national installation network with comprehensive after sales support.

JSG regional manager for New South Wales, Brendon O’Loughlin, said lubrication systems are vital for providing the right amount of lubricant at the right time, ranging from chain lubrication to rotating equipment.

“As stated up to 40 per cent of maintenance costs can be attributed to poor lubrication, so having the right system correctly specified for the right equipment is essential,” he said.

“Moving away from manual or older technology is crucial for both preventative maintenance routines and the health and safety of the workforce.”

JSG has been a distributor for SKF’s Lincoln lubrication systems since 1961, and is SKF’s largest lubrication system partner globally.

JSG became strongly linked with SKF when they acquired the Lincoln Group in 2010. JSG has been involved in the delivery of high-quality lubrication systems to all industrial and mining markets for more than 50 years.

Since the acquisition, SKF has maintained a strong relationship with JSG – forming a business partnership that has flourished and grown over the past ten years.

Educating customers

With a focus on heavy industry in the mining and construction markets in Australia, O’Loughlin said part of the job is doing an investment analysis for companies, as lubrication systems can last up to 50 years.

He said it is a big job for customers to integrate a new lubrication system into their processes and JSG provides comprehensive support to ensure this happens smoothly

JSG had recently installed an upgraded new automatic lubrication system for a major steel business in Wollongong, NSW area.

“This is in an area of the plant where the heat generated is such that employees cannot access the moving chain,” O’Loughlin said.

“The system delivers the right amount of lubricant to the moving chain and has been essential for increasing chain life and therefore reducing production stoppages.”

JSG offers several types of systems, and the challenge is matching the correct system to the correct application.

“For example, up to five different types of lubrication systems may be needed at one plant, such as in a pulp and paper mill, where zones range from a woodyard to the dryers and paper presses,” O’Loughlin said.

With a long history in engineering the right solution for customers, JSG Industrial Systems continues to provide access to a complete service for the supply of automatic lubrication system.

These services cover system scoping, design, installation, and commissioning through a national installation network with comprehensive after sales support.

“For more tradition manufacturers, as the latest technology is explained to them, it becomes clear they need to change what they are doing. The process is more about the cost savings they can achieve over the long term,” O’Loughlin said.

“Many established manufacturers have systems that are more than 50 years old or were incorrectly specified from the start.

“As these systems start to fail and spare parts become scarce, (businesses) typically look at alternate options especially if they are experiencing consistent bearing failures.”