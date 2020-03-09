Faced with ageing coding equipment Yalumba Winery turned to insignia to provide a solution that would protect the traceability of their product. Find out more.

Yalumba Winery, Australia’s most historic family-owned winery, has been producing wine for five generations in the heart of the Barossa Valley. Since 1849, Yalumba’s focus has been on ensuring the same attention to detail is put into every bottle of wine – regardless of variety, quantity or price – knowing that the reputation of their wine is only as good as the next bottle that a customer drinks.

With local and global distribution, traceability is critical. However, faced with ageing equipment, and diminishing code quality a lack of traceability was the potential issue Yalumba faced on their wine bottles and cask wine.

Yalumba had two laser coders on their glass bottling line and one inkjet coder using yellow ink on their cask line. These ageing machines experienced constant reliability issues and were becoming expensive to run. The inkjet coder needed frequent servicing and maintenance; plus, the yellow ink they were using ran the risk of being illegible on the product.

All of this meant that the traceability codes on wine bottles supplied by Yalumba could potentially become unreadable or, worse, completely missing. From a supply chain perspective, this information is critical and Yalumba’s production lines would immediately stop without it.

Unplanned downtime on their production lines was becoming a recurring issue, meaning a decrease in productivity and delays in shipping product to customers. Compounding this, Yalumba’s incumbent supplier didn’t have a local presence so technical support and replacement parts were hard to find.

Yalumba knew they needed to improve traceability and reduce unplanned downtime caused by their ageing coders. They also needed to reduce costs, improve performance, and achieve a legible, high-quality permanent code on their products.

The Solution

In turning to insignia, they chose another family-owned Australian business with similar values to their own, and a partner that had been supporting their labelling needs for over 25 years.

Understanding the issues Yalumba faced with their existing equipment, insignia replaced the ageing machines on both the glass bottling lines and cask line with three Domino D320i CO2 laser coders.

The Domino D320i CO2 laser coder is in a league of its own, offering maintenance-free and consumable-free technology, eliminating consumable expenditure. It also delivers a permanent and tamper-proof code and is a class leader when it comes to Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Extraction units were also implemented to the laser coders on the glass bottling line to remove glass particulates from the air, making the environment safer for operators.

“Without traceability, our production lines would stop. With the new Domino solution and in the event of a failure or customer complaint, we can trace when the product was produced, the machine it was produced on, and the raw materials that were used to manufacture it.” – Bottling Manager, Yalumba Winery

Yalumba’s goal was to improve the quality of the code on their product for traceability purposes, reduce their ongoing costs, and increase reliability on their bottling line – and this was achieved.

For reducing costs and improving reliability, there would be no ongoing running or maintenance costs with this high-quality coding solution, insignia would provide ongoing technical support, and Yalumba’s total cost of ownership on capital equipment would drop. A significant contributor to this was the elimination of fluid consumables from their ongoing running costs.