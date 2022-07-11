Innovative leadership building a sustainable future

Saint-Gobain has partnered with Vative to implement Continuous Improvement initiatives across its Australian operations. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out how forward-thinking and accountability from leadership can transform organisational culture for the better.

Global manufacturer Saint-Gobain takes 350 years of experience into providing solutions to the flat glass, high-performance materials, construction products and building distribution sectors. Originally a mirror manufacturer in Paris in 1665, the multinational corporation now stretches across more than 70 countries with thousands of employees.

In 1972, Flexovit was born as an Australian coated abrasive distribution company in Templestowe, Victoria. By 1990, the acquisition of Carborundum Abrasives placed Flexovit as the country’s largest full-service supplier of quality abrasive products. Almost ten years later, Saint-Gobain purchased the company and changed its name to Saint-Gobain Abrasives Pty Ltd.

Since the 1990s, Australian manufacturing has seen many changes for a myriad of reasons. Saint-Gobain CEO Pacific, Igor Giglio, said the pursuit of Continuous Improvement is a driver for sustained success – and an antidote to complacency setting into operations.

“In Australia, we’ve essentially been doing the same job for 40 years,” he said.

“Metaphorically speaking, the wheel always has to be round. However, for the past 40 years, we have always tried to improve and innovate – to avoid complacency – especially given the challenges Australian manufacturing has faced over the last 20 years.”

Giglio went on to explain that complacency translates to avoidance.

“You then avoid the discussion, the exchange, the problem,” he added. “We challenge complacency by asking the right questions and considering radical changes in mindset. Change has to come with time and you need everyone on board to understand it’s all about the sustainability of the change.”

There is no silver bullet for better production, cost savings and an enhanced work environment. Instead, Saint-Gobain has implemented a Continuous Improvement Framework in its World Class Manufacturing Program (WCM).

Continuous Improvement, called Kaizen in lean circles, is a part of lean manufacturing, which is an operating system based on maximising productivity and minimising waste. Giglio described the concept through the analogy of going to the gym. At first, people have a reason to exercise, whether that’s to lose weight or gain muscle. The challenge comes when they don’t see the results after months of going to the gym because the process takes time and requires consistent effort.

“Only after sustained practice do you see the muscles, and you will lose any progress the moment you stop going to the gym.”

Introduced by Benjamin Franklin’s writing, the lean concept isn’t new for manufacturers across the world, but its success depends on whether a business can sustain the processes it implements, according to Giglio.

“It has to be a part of your DNA,” he said. “It’s not about winning a prize or achieving an end goal. The prize is to win sustainability, customer satisfaction and reduction of waste, which will lead to a better financial position.”

Continuous Improvement isn’t just a set of tools and principles that are thrown onto a production team to implement and drive efficiencies – it is enterprise-wide and a part of the organisational culture. To drive that culture, everyone has to buy-in. This is led by the executive team and CEO.

“The leadership team at Saint-Gobain is driven by a common goal and ambition of being the leader of reference in our industry,” he said. “As the only manufacturer of a comprehensive cutting and grinding wheels’ portfolio in Pacific, we collectively believe and strive in providing the most cost-effective price to quality ratio to the market. The COVID-19 crisis has been a good test to our leadership, but a major disruption should always been seen as an opportunity to improve and do things differently.”

Giglio noted that Continuous Improvement is a journey – explaining why a business is embarking on a change to usual practices is integral to employee investment.

“We had to initially adapt our approach to clarify our overarching objectives, so the ‘on boarding’ of the team could maintain through the journey,” he said. “When we first started WCM, it was sometimes perceived as a ‘top-down push’ by some employees and we were trying to tick the boxes. When it feels like a chore or a burden, it becomes ineffective.

“The challenge was overcome by simplifying the language, leading by example, while creating a stronger sense of belonging. We finally demonstrated through a few pilot projects the positive outcomes that the program can deliver.

“To remain competitive, we had to invest in automation and upskill our workforce. So site Vision and the WCM Roadmap were then cascaded down to all employees. We started to formally collect wastes and losses, and translated this into money. The middle management contributed regularly to the development of the Single Agenda and the longer-term Vision. Once the Single Agenda was clearly defined, good results were obtained as a result of WCM activities.”

Gemba walks is one strategy Saint-Gobain uses to drive a sense of community in its workforce. A Gemba walk usually takes place on the work floor and engages the leadership team with the actual work process and operators.

When asked whether Giglio, the CEO, takes part in these walks, he said, “Yes, I do. I need to lead by example. I am challenging myself to do the walk more regularly, too. When employees see the CEO and executives on the shop floor, it reaffirms that the work is meaningful. We go on a walk every month, the most important thing is engaging with the operators and broader team.”

Implementing a Continuous Improvement strategy top-down, bottom-up needs consistent communication across all levels of the organisation and focussed discipline on both the macro and micro objectives. WCM focuses on two key outcomes – operational excellence and customer satisfaction. These outcomes sit on eight strategic pillars which help drive the WCM program:

health and safety

environment and risk prevention

reliability

industrial efficiency

quality and process control

customer focus and service

people development

innovation development and growth

In the end, Giglio noted that Continuous Improvement boils down to two key elements – people and communication.

“To drive a WCM culture may appear – in a way – pragmatic and simple but these steps will not happen unless the leadership team is visible and engaged,” he said.

“We can clearly identify and share the value stream (from the customer’s point of view) and set realistic targets but you must communicate them repetitively and make sure the whole team is on board.”