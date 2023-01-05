Innovative aluminium service bodies for Australian trade vehicles

In the latest Crafted with Capral instalment, Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out how a long-term partnership is helping continue the momentum of continued innovation for a leading supplier of aluminium service bodies.

When Andy Park and his business partner began a Perth fabrication business 20 years ago, they looked for a gap in the market where they could apply their creativity.

Then, badgered by an electrician friend, they built the first Bull canopies and were soon creating a small run of bespoke canopies. They had identified a need in the vehicle build-up market for a standardised, scalable and fit-for-purpose solution. They began perfecting Bull Motor Bodies’ manufacturing processes and automated production.

The Bull team designed a new way of fabricating vehicle canopies to streamline the process, shed excess weight and create a more stylish body. The resulting AeroBody range led to interstate contracts with large fleets.

But managing director Andy Park says they realised there was scope for their business to innovate further.

“In 2007, we decided to take all we’d learned so far and start again with design. We invested in 3D software and looked at the whole thing differently,” Park said. “How would a car manufacturer make this product? How could we use new technologies?”

The partners wanted to use their essential material, aluminium, more smartly, using engineering, adhesives and new processes.

Using a clever mix of technology, premium aluminium and automotive plastics, the company created a range of strong yet lightweight, stylish chassis- mounted modules to suit all light utilities on the market.

Fast forward to 2013, and Bull Motor Bodies opened its first interstate operation in Queensland and then its national distribution centre in 2018. Today, 20 years from its modest start, Bull Motor Bodies is the preferred provider for some of Australia’s largest fleets and has built up over 13,000 vehicles.