Building from a base of offering a unique service to the automotive market, Injectronics is starting to make a big impact in the industrial space. Manufacturers’ Monthly visited the company’s Victorian facility to learn how it is helping businesses avoid unaffordable downtime.

Walking through Injectronics’ main facility in Hallam, Victoria, it was clear that the business has a strong focus on research and development, with a team dedicated to working on future products and repairs to be in line with emerging technologies.

The business is an integral brand from the Innovative Mechatronics Group (IM Group), having supplied solutions for electronic and mechatronic components in Australia since 1983. Over the years, the business has earned a reputation for a unique skillset – having expertise to establish the route of a problem, and the capability to quickly turn around a solution lead to Injectronics becoming a leading supplier of quality new and remanufactured automotive electronic components.

In 2017, the IM Group was acquired by GUD Holdings and is now an important part of the GUD Automotive arm. Previously a privately owned company, Injectronics began to expand its footprint around Australia and take on successful expansion programs. To do this, the company invested in becoming closer to its customers, opening branches in Sydney, New Zealand and will soon add a facility in Western Australia.

Rajbir Singh, general manager remanufacturing, technology & operations, said the company’s expansion into heavy commercial vehicles like trucking Engine Control Modules and agricultural equipment, led to a simple realisation.

“People were not asking us how much, they were asking how long,” he said. “The Production line machines and other equipment are analysed to identify whether they can be repaired. The cost of having a truck off the road is going to be much more than a repair, so they want a quick turnaround for that matter, which is why we opened more facilities around the country to reach the customer faster and reduce the price of shipping.”

A dedicated team of technicians headed the new program for heavy duty Injectronics repairs, which formed the foundation of what the company is now doing in the industrial space for manufacturers. By collaborating with local businesses, Injectronics works with the customer to analyse production line machines and other equipment that has become faulty to identify – usually on the same day – whether it can be repaired. The industrial applications include control modules, industrial control panels, human machine interfaces, programmable logic controls and variable frequency drivers.

“We have proven there’s a need in the industrial market,” he added. “If a job is of high importance and extremely time sensitive, we can have all hands on deck to achieve that fast turnaround. We find the whole emotion around remanufacturing and repairing is changing in this country.

The first instinct can’t be to throw something away – Injectronics provides feedback that could mean the difference between ordering a new part, repairing the existing, or uncovering that the part in question has no fault at all.”

As Injectronics continues to provide solutions for industry, its service only grows in strength as it collates a database of common faults.

“Our electrical engineers have familiarised themselves with certain types of modules, which is handy,” Singh explained. “Once we see something, it’s in our system so we can apply, for example, the solution to the same Siemens panel in Western Australia just as we have done in Victoria. We see repetitive jobs which is a good thing about electronics. It’s all reverse engineering and we have that capability.”

Sometimes, businesses wrongly assume a machine is faulty, when an extraneous problem is what is stopping its normal function. Singh calls this a no-fault-found unit, and it is extremely important to identify in order to avoid the ordering of spare parts, or a completely new machine.

Last year, one of the control panels Injectronics was referred to had a fuzzy and hazy display from the customer’s side of operations. However, at the Hallam facility the display worked fine when the team powered it up. After ruling out environmental factors like heat, Injectronics advised the customer about where the problem might lie and explained how to disconnect all the devices to the ports and reconnect them one-by-one to identify the problem. Long story short, one of the cables was broken and causing the fault, so it was an easy fix to replace the cheap cable.

“If the customer doesn’t receive that diagnosis from us, the electrical technician has already declared the display is faulty,” he said. “Without this testing, businesses purchase a new device and the same problem occurs.”

When you walk into many manufacturing plants in Australia, the machines are decades old, because it is a significant investment to disrupt operations and place new machines in. By the same token, more traditional manufacturing processes like rollforming and fabrication don’t always require upgraded equipment and technology. For these small to medium sized manufacturers, obsolete parts present a big challenge for when a machine breaks down. According to Singh, until recently the only option has been to replace the equipment with an upgraded system, costing money and time.

In a production environment, multiple machines often perform the same functions. In this instance, when Injectronics identifies the fault and gets the machine up and running, it can also suggest a service for the other identical machines.

Injectronics recently worked with a food and beverage manufacturer when its machine for making pasta broke down. The only option presented to the business was to spend $400,000 on a new machine, but it avoided the outlay by approaching Injectronics. Sometimes upfront cost isn’t the only motivator – businesses need to find ways to remain functioning at their efficient best when a new machine isn’t an option.

“We had a customer with a pharmaceutical dispenser which dispensed a specific amount of fluid into a vile,” he said. “When it broke down, because it was a medical-grade machine, upgrading to new electronics wasn’t an option. The medical certification would be removed and it is a year-long process to get it certified.”

“It was a very simple PLC control module and basically we were able to fix the problem quickly. It’s another example of the money not being the problem – it’s not just the dollar value it’s about keeping businesses running.”

Singh had a very simple message for manufacturers, hoping that Injectronics can be the first point of check for faulty devices, equipment and machines.

“The feedback we hear is there is fairly set standard and we are hoping to break that cycle,” he said. “When your machine breaks down, you call the electrician, who works out a certain device is playing up and you buy a replacement from the manufacturer. We are asking as a business owner, before you order that new part, to come see Injectronics. With a very small test fee, the professional diagnosis we do within 24 hours can help you make the best decision.”