Industry leading bulk storage facility rises from the ashes

Ahrens have demonstrated their continued ability to provide innovative manufacturing solutions for their clients through the delivery of a storage warehouse for Natrio, the world’s largest distributor of soda ash.

Natrio, specialists in the importation and distribution of high volume dry chemicals, efficient logistics and supply chain solutions, chose Ahrens as the design and construct partner for the creation of their $6.1 million facility in the western suburbs of Adelaide.

With extensive experience in designing and building fit-for-purpose solutions for the manufacturing industry, Ahrens were the ideal fit to deliver this 4,500m2 bulk storage facility.

Consisting of a 3,600 sqm storage warehouse and an 800 sqm undercover annex for bagging and storage purposes, the facility is used to store up to 24,000 tonnes of sodium carbonate, known as soda ash; an essential raw material used in the manufacturing of cement, glass, detergents and chemicals. The natural fine powder is imported from America and shipped to Australia where it is stored until it can be distributed to customers as needed.

Ahrens’ collaborative and consultative approach to the design and construction process saw them working alongside Natrio to establish agreed upon project outcomes, enabling Ahrens to incorporate all components of the project in the initial design and planning stage. One such component was the allowance for bulk storage trucks to drive in and offload the soda ash, as well as the inclusion of conveyor systems and a hopper for the input and output of the product.

The facility has three main operating functions, which are product storage and stockpiling, product load-out as well as the packing of goods. Ahrens utilised in-house capabilities to provide a turnkey solution, including the supply of the structural steel manufactured in Ahrens’ local manufacturing facility at Kingsford.

With Ahrens’ competitive advantage of being a one-stop shop that could provide the design, construction, project management, structural steel and demolition works required, this made them the trusted company for the job.

Through efficient management of the project within an 11 month period, from concept to completion, Ahrens set a high bar of manufacturing excellence that saw the client return to them, engaging the leading construction company to complete additional works for the same facility, a 1,385 sqm extension to accommodate for an increased demand for extra product.

Proud to be an Australian family business, Ahrens is the most vertically integrated construction company in Australia with a complete range of in-house capabilities to deliver your next project.