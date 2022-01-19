Industry gearing up for face-to-face AUSPACK 2022

Anticipation is growing for AUSPACK 2022, the first industry expo since 2019, which will take place in Melbourne from 17-20 May at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Karolina Rodriguez, marketing manager for Exhibitions and Trade Fairs, said, “We’re anticipating more than 250 exhibitors for AUSPACK 2022. Most exhibitors from the postponed 2021 show rolled over into 2022, which speaks to the high value AUSPACK presents for the Australian packaging and processing industry.”

She said AUSPACK 2022 retains the exhibition’s strong points, with features added to suit industry’s current needs. These include the AUSPACK Leaders Forum (18-19 May); Solutions Theatres to give visitors in-depth overviews of technology, solutions and strategies; an array of new zones (IT & Services, Processing Equipment, Packaging and Packaging Materials, and Packaging Machinery); and expanded awards categories in the APPMA Awards of Excellence.

“Our aim is for visitors to have a valuable experience. Enhancements to the exhibitors’ directory mean visitors can search for very specific areas,” Rodriguez said. “Similarly, they can search the Leaders Forum sessions and ‘favourite’ sessions to then email themselves quickly. Enabling people to plan like this ensures their time is well used, facilitating a rewarding experience at AUSPACK 2022.”

Rodriguez said applications for the APPMA Awards of Excellence are now open and due to close on 4 March, with winners announced at the Gala Awards Ceremony on 18 May. Tickets for both the Awards Gala Night and Leaders Forum are on sale from February.

“I encourage people to keep an eye on the AUSPACK 2022 website as we continue to announce more speakers for the Leaders Forum, and of course, for entry details to the APPMA Awards of Excellence, along with tickets to the Awards and the Leaders Forum.”

AUSPACK 2022 will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 17-20 May 2022. Please visit www.auspack.com.au for more information.