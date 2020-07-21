Industrial automation company offers promotion for free robotics programming

In an unprecedented move, Australian automation company Robycs Technology announced it is collaborating with German robotics company KUKA to provide free programming on all KUKA robotic system orders. Midsize manufacturers and other businesses that otherwise may not have had the budget to invest in robotic systems to automate their operations now have an opportunity to combine this offer with tax write-off concessions from the Australian government to completely modernise their facilities. Until the end of August 2020, orders for KUKA robotics systems through Robycs Technology will receive complimentary programming which normally costs tens of thousands of dollars in addition.

KUKA industrial robots are programmed to do repetitive tasks. While the options are endless, common purposes include pelletising, welding, cutting, and manual handling. For many manufacturers, this directly translates to increased throughput, workplace safety, improved productivity, greater efficiency, and consistently high quality.

Of the recent collaboration, Robycs Technology CEO Raymond Sanchez said, “Working with KUKA is a great opportunity for Australian manufacturers. We’re thrilled to provide advanced robotic systems into their workflows, and we’re confident that this move will help local industry move forward into tomorrow’s technological landscape.”

Many Australian thought leaders recognise the importance of moving forward with this transformation to remain globally viable in an ever-changing technological world. In a report by Standard Australia, CEO Bronwyn Evans explains that “long-term productivity and global competitiveness of Australian manufacturing will be dependent on how well we transition into the fourth industrial revolution.” Robycs Technology is collaborating with KUKA to provide Australian companies with advanced robotics systems that will help to achieve this goal and enable Australia to lead the market in advanced manufacturing.

This special offer applies to any Australian businesses who orders a full KUKA robotics system through Robycs Technology, including robotic hardware, programming, wiring, installation of the robots, and installing/updating the on-premises control centre in order to integrate the robots. After purchasing the entire package deal through Robycs Technology, the company will apply the 100% discount on the costs of programming.

For manufacturers that place an order for this entire set, Robycs Technology pledges to offer completely free robotic programming services. This includes PLC software development, SCADA system programming, and HMI build-outs. Software is a key element of robotic automation, and Robycs Technology is offering this free service from their automation experts to enable the rapid digital transformation that the Australian economy needs to remain a top global competitor.

Furthermore, orders could also be eligible for the Australian government’s current instant asset write-off program, which ends on 31 December 2020. Many companies with aggregated turnover of less than $500 million and who are purchasing assets up to $150,000 are able to receive this tax concession as part of the Australian government’s economic response to coronavirus. Altogether, this move further compounds the savings potential from investing in KUKA robotics with Robycs Technology. Businesses should consider financial advice to determine whether they are eligible for tax concession.

All orders placed through 31 August 2020, will be eligible for the free programming offer. As a KUKA systems integrator, Robycs Technology works with Australian manufacturers to update their systems with turnkey KUKA robotics. By placing an order for a full automation system with Robycs Technology before the end of August, organisations will benefit from a full-scale, complimentary programming build-out, regardless of the size of the order. While there is no cap on the value of the free programming, most orders will benefit from free programming valued up to $20k.