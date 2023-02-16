Industrial advancement in the generation of compressed air

Manufacturers’ Monthly learns about increasing the efficiency and service life of compressors from BOGE, as well as the company’s new range of “tiny” screw compressors.

Compressors are used in different industries and guarantee a continuous supply of compressed air. Many elements can be adjusted if energy consumption or costs are to be reduced or the environmental footprint is to be improved.

This is what BOGE has done, and the company now demonstrates with the advanced S-4 series how efficient, sustainable and reliable compressed air supply can be.

Whether as a direct work medium, as a pneumatic drive or to control valves and switches – compressed air is an important component of many industrial processes. This energy source is also used for power transmission as well as for transport or cleaning of materials.

The applications are numerous, as are the requirements compressor manufacturers face. With the S-4 series, BOGE’s developers and engineers have achieved a major breakthrough. The models have significant advantages when it comes to the following aspects:

Energy consumption

Sound insulation

Maintenance

Longevity

Sustainability.

Thanks to its robust technology as well as numerous design improvements, the S-4 series quickly pays dividends.

It is even suitable for use in sensitive and demanding environments, such as food technology. Furthermore, the compressors can also be used in areas with adverse conditions, such as the mining sector and foundries.

What characterises the compressors?

The airend specifically developed by BOGE is powered directly. The drive is hermetically sealed, very robust and therefore low-maintenance. No dust or dirt can get in and wear is significantly minimized – a huge advantage compared with belt-driven compressors. As an option, the speed can be controlled using a frequency converter and can therefore be perfectly adapted to the compressed air requirements.

How can efficiency be increased?

Compared with the competition, the S-4 series models produce excellent free air delivery at low specific power consumption.

These efficiency benefits are based on the revolutionary construction concept – the generously sized components reduce internal pressure losses.

Furthermore, BOGE’s airend is capable of achieving high efficiencies. The powerful, energy- saving IE4 motors provide an additional advantage in terms of efficiency.

Which components ensure quiet operation?

Flexible mounting brackets for the drive motor, airend and oil separation tank result in quiet operation. Oscillations cannot be transmitted, thanks to the smart fixing on the base frame.

The generously sized cooling/ventilation unit with separate oil and air coolers additionally ensures sound-optimised cooling air. Furthermore, the sound pressure level is reduced by the radial fan’s low speed.

In addition, sound insulation panels have been integrated to limit acoustic emissions to a minimum.

How does BOGE guarantee quick maintenance and a long service life?

The compressor guarantees reliable operation with little need for maintenance. Oil separation, for example, takes place via a standing oil separator with a central oil separating element. The innovative separation technology allows service lives of up to 9,000 operating hours.

The cartridge can be replaced easily and conveniently. During maintenance, sound insulation panels and components can be removed or replaced using only a few actions. Access is provided from two sides. Oil and air coolers can easily be removed and cleaned via a tray.

S-4 series supplemented with additional power range

The S-4 series models have previously been available in the range of 55 to 160 kW. BOGE has now extended this. Thanks to the new series with a range of 45 to 75 kW, companies and businesses with low compressed air requirements can now also benefit from the S-4 series advantages.

For the new models, BOGE reduced the footprint to 1.2 x 2 m, thus creating a compact design with cost benefits. The compressors feature the tried-and-tested airend and are characterised by all the S-4 series advantages mentioned.

The efficient motors must also be highlighted here: Customers can choose between compressors with a fixed speed and IE4 motor and frequency-controlled models with a permanent magnet motor.

This reduces power consumption again compared with the previous models and increases free air delivery. Use of the efficient motors and low energy consumption is also accompanied by a reduction in CO2 emissions. BOGE has also improved user-friendliness again. For example, the operating element that is attached to the housing is now angled for optimised legibility.

A “tiny” screw compressor for specific environments

Everything that distinguishes BOGE’s “big” S-4 series screw compressors is now available in the small performance segment between 45 and 75 kW. Each detail has been designed to have all the new models stand out with a reliable, quiet operation and top efficiency levels.

With a footprint of merely 3.9 ft by 6.5 ft, the casing is extremely small, and since the air end is completely sealed, the new models are perfectly suited for foundries, mining operations, construction and food processing.

These new “tiny” screw compressors stand the test even in unfavourable conditions, thanks to the hermetically sealed, directly driven “Integrate Drive” air end which operates practically maintenance-free. High air output with low specific power input is a character trait of all new BOGE S-4 models in the “compact class”.

The power consumption of e.g. the 75 kW model has been lowered by more than 12 per cent compared to its predecessor, and yet the quantity of compressed air was raised by almost 9 per cent.

Designed to take the lead – even under tough conditions

Thanks to the changes made regarding technology, construction and design, the S-4 series compressors in the range of 45 to 75 kW – as well as the models in the higher power range – are suitable even for sensitive applications and demanding environments.

They withstand dust and dirt. The models provide maximum reliability and are designed for a long service life. In combination with the smart control and other options, such

as external heat recovery, efficiency values can be increased again and maintained at the maximum level – all for a comprehensive optimisation of your compressed air system.

BOGE Compressors Australia is the Australian subsidiary of BOGE Compressors, a German manufacturer of compressed air systems and equipment. Based in Melbourne, the company offers a range of products and services, including sales, maintenance, and

repair of compressed air systems.

BOGE Compressors Australia serves a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare. The company has a distributor network of experienced technicians and engineers who are able to provide technical support and solutions for compressed air systems.