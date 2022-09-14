Major general Jeremy King, head of land capability, Australian Army, will provide the keynote address for the inaugural Australian Training, Simulation and Education Conference (AusTsec) at the Land Forces 2022 International Land Defence Exposition in Brisbane.

The Australian Army will explore the art of the possible in simulation and training at October’s Land Forces 2022 and is looking to industry to provide cues on how distributed training may prepare personnel for live operations.

“Army is seeking generic architectures and is solution agnostic in its approach,” said an Army spokesperson.

“Army welcomes the opportunity to work with industry to explore and discuss the important topic of Training and Simulation, especially as it pertains to the land domain. Army’s people are our competitive advantage and their training and development is paramount.”

The AusTsec conference will see Army and leaders in defence training and simulation come together to explore how training needs inform the development of simulation technology and systems.

Army speakers at AusTsec will include:

Major general Jeremy King, head of land capability, land capability division, providing the keynote address on day one, Wednesday 5th October

Brigadier Glenn Ryan, director general training and doctrine, forces command, giving the opening brief

Colonel Nathan Pierpoint, forces command, with the presentation topic ‘Australian Army – Future Ready Training Systems Update’

Colonel Bede Galvin, forces command, presenting on ‘Australian Army – Land Combat College – Vision and Concepts & Combat Training Centre – Methodologies’

Industry speakers will include representatives from Applied Virtual Simulation, Saab, CAE Defense & Security, Horus Vision, and Accenture, presenting the latest in technologies and vision for the future of skilling the defence workforce in a distributed and operational environment.

AusTsec conference registration is now on sale and can be selected via the registration process for Land Forces 2022.

The Land Forces 2022 International Land Defence Exposition will run from Tuesday 4 October to Thursday 6 October at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. For more information go here.