Inaugral Advanced Manufacturing Expo launches in Sydney

Advanced Manufacturing Expo is being launched by Reed Exhibitions Australia, organisers of National Manufacturing Week, held biennially in Melbourne, which attracted over 11,000 manufacturing professionals in 2019.

Australia’s manufacturing industry and industrial sector is set to benefit in 2020 from the introduction of Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2020 (AMX2020), with the expo’s conference and exhibition targeted at inspiring future growth in advanced manufacturing processes and production. From today, all manufacturing industry professionals, engineers and industrial tertiary students are able to register for the free-to-attend inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Expo, which will be held 13-15 May at the Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney Olympic Park.

With an annual contribution of over $100 billion to Australia’s GDP and supporting 1.27 million jobs1, the Australian manufacturing industry has the potential to increase its national value by $25.3 billion to $34.6 billion between now and 20262, if manufacturers continue to adopt more sophisticated processes, take advantage of cutting-edge technologies, implement robust business models and invest in highly skilled staff or high value services.

Advanced Manufacturing Expo has been developed to inspire the Australian manufacturing industry to continue its status as a source of economic strength and innovation, and increase global competitiveness, by adopting advanced state-of-the-art technology, R&D and design processes, and emphasising value creation. The expo will also highlight the opportunities available to the nation’s manufacturers if they take full advantage of Australia’s high level of education, abundant natural resources, productive research sector and the nation’s reputation for quality output.

The expo is being strategically held in NSW to align to the launch of NSW Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Industry Development Strategy in 2018 and replaces the Sydney edition of National Manufacturing Week. Advanced Manufacturing Expo will offer NSW manufacturers and their 253,000 employees3, who produce 30 per cent of the nation’s manufacturing output and generate $33 billion4 in industry value, direct access to the latest insights from industry leaders and innovative pre- and post- production solutions.

“Advanced Manufacturing Expo being held for the first time in 2020, is an exciting and necessary addition to the industry’s calendar and our industrial portfolio. The continuous rise in automation, additive manufacturing in production, adoption of industrial IoT and state-of-the-art technology and integration of high-level engineering, by manufacturers lays a strong foundation for the introduction of AMX 2020. At the inaugural edition of this premier NSW manufacturing event, industry professionals will have access to the latest insights, knowledge-sharing opportunities and leading pre- and post- production solutions.” Jono Whyman, Exhibition Director of Advanced Manufacturing Expo, said.

Reed Exhibitions Australia have released the preliminary conference program, covering topics such as Industrial IoT, automation and robotics, additive manufacturing, defence and space supply chains and government grants, key sessions include:

‘Manufacturing Innovation in NSW’ – Hugh Durrant-Whyte, NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer

‘The evolution of 4.0’ – David Chuter, CEO, Innovative Manufacturing CRC

‘Empowering Automation through Disruptive Technology’ – Ian Choo, Regional Technical Support Engineer, Universal Robots

‘Application of In-Situ Artificial Intelligence for Advanced Manufacturing’ – Vadim Pinskiy, Vice-President of Research & Development, Nanotronics

‘Why you should be asking “Which material?” not “Which printer?” – Lee Bilby, Chief Operations Officer, Bilby 3D

‘4D Printing of New Smart Materials’ – Dr Elsa Antunes, Lecturer, James Cook University

‘How Advanced Manufacturing can enter and benefit the Australian Space Industry’ – Campbell Pegg, Program Manager, Australian Space Agency

“The inaugural conference program at Advanced Manufacturing Expo will be focused on ensuring manufacturers, suppliers and professionals within the industrial sector have access to the latest knowledge and insights that will drive manufacturing’s ongoing evolution,” Whyman said.

“We believe that every Australian manufacturer has the ability to be advanced and our aim is to present an expo & conference that will help businesses unlock the opportunities that advanced manufacturing presents. I encourage all manufacturing professionals, engineers and relevant tertiary students to attend Advanced Manufacturing Expo, to learn how they might be able to contribute to this crucial Australian industry in the future.”

Advanced Manufacturing Expo’s Sydney Showground location ensures manufacturers and industrial SMEs based in Western Sydney are only a short distance away, with the region continuing to grow as a focal point for investment and growth in NSW, and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis that is already under development and will be a hub for advanced manufacturing.

Industry associations and sponsors supporting the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Expo include: Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC), Engineers Australia, AMTIL and Weld Australia. With these strategic partners further enhancing Advanced Manufacturing Expo’s industry relevance, shaping topical conference sessions and demonstrating the event’s status as the new premier manufacturing event in New South Wales.

Visitors to Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2020 will be able to take advantage of six designated product zones to navigate through the exhibition floor, which segment the extensive range of products and solutions from exhibiting suppliers into key operational categories. These six manufacturing product zones include: Automation & Robotics, Additive Manufacturing, Engineering & Manufacturing Solutions, Industrial Internet of Things, Machine Tools and Welding Technology.

Event Details:

The inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2020 will be held at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, from 13-15 May 2020 and is free for all registered industry professionals.

To register for this insightful & informative industry event, please visit: http://www.advancedmanufacturingexpo.com.au/

1. Source: Advanced Manufacturing: a new definition for a new era, AMGC, 2019, Pg. 4.

2. Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre’s forecast that by “improving manufacturing competitiveness, Australia can capture a 25–35% increase in value added by 2026.” Source: Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre Sector Competitiveness Plan 2017, AMGC, 2017, Pg. 13.

3. Source: NSW Advanced Manufacturing Industry Development Strategy 2018, NSW Department of Industry, 2018, Pg. 4.

4. Source: NSW Advanced Manufacturing Industry Development Strategy 2018, NSW Department of Industry, 2018, Pg. 4.