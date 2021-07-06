Improving productivity in seal repairs

When discussing maintenance best practices for mechanical seals in industrial plants, Raj Jadow, National Key Account Executive at Seal Innovations wants to put one point across, which is that good seal performance begins by correct seal installation.

“It’s easy to detect a loosely fitted seal. Because it leaks. But how about overtightened seals? What most people tend to neglect is that over-tightening a seal can be as detrimental as fitting it loosely – if not more – because it can lead to excessive stress on the mechanical seal internals.”

Raj’s recommendation is to always seek the services of qualified professionals to correctly install and maintain mechanical seals. “We also provide onsite training to plants that want to educate their maintenance teams on correct seal installation and maintenance,” he says.

