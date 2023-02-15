The highest quality gas for additive manufacturing

An additive manufacturing company specialising in bio-compatible titanium 3D printing is making strides in the medical industry. Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with Additive Engineering about its journey so far and the integral working relationship it has forged with Air Liquide.

Hugh Tevelein was front and centre during Australia’s first additive manufacturing boom. From a modest shop running on a limited budget, the company he worked for at the start of his career turned into one of Australia’s biggest 3D printing businesses.

After reflecting on what he would like to do through the covid pandemic, Tevelein began his own company called Additive Engineering with a main mission to support the medical industry. Recognising a weakness in the market for customised implants, he rounded up some private investments and pulled the trigger on the greenfield business.

Start-ups are complicated. A clear plan is required to navigate the challenges a new player faces, and Tevelein identified early the necessity of securing the specs for three 3D laser-based titanium printing systems. The quality machines which are manufactured by GE in Germany require an inert gas to be able to operate safely and efficiently.

During the printing process, a laser is shot into titanium powder which is finer than icing sugar. If this process was to happen in a usual oxygen environment, it would explode, so an inert gas of high quality is required.

Working in the medical industry from the get-go, quality assurance was pivotal for Additive Engineering. When contacting different companies for the argon gas supply required for its laser systems, Tevelein considered who could work with the new business to help build its reputation as the stand-out for supplying this kind of titanium implants.

“Some companies immediately said they couldn’t help us, while others threw out a price with no consideration of integration or exactly what we needed,” he said.

“When working with Air Liquide, at first I thought we would be a small business to them and we definitely received that from other companies, but I found that Air Liquide took the time and it’s clear they see additive manufacturing as something that will continue to grow.”

Air Liquide leverages years of investment in research and development to have the most proficient processes, which in turn leads to the highest quality of gases for different applications. By continuing to push the innovation envelope, its Argon is 99.999 (5x 9s)

of purity, which is higher than its competitors.

“They made sure we had all the right gases at all the right purity levels,” he said. “They have the purest Argon levels on the market which is exactly what we needed.”

The high quality of argon ensures machines aren’t over-exposed to oxygen or other gases, which increases their longevity. Crucially, the gas supply betters the quality of the end-result of the manufactured part, in this case creating pure titanium implants for medical customers – a lower quality gas supply would result in more burning and carbon elements.

This quality improves the consistency of the final product, which is extremely crucial in both medical and aerospace industries. Reduced clumping of titanium powder also improves the recovery of unused powder which in turn leads to more sustainable manufacturing.

According to Tevelein, the purity of the Argon gas wasn’t the only benefit of choosing Air Liquide.

“On top of that, they were able to provide the gas at a very competitive price and spec up the whole supply system and delivery to the machines – we had a full fit-out of gas lines in our facility considering every little detail. At the end of the day, we were extremely happy with everything Air Liquide has given us from end-to-end.”

After identifying the quality, pure argon as a priority, Additive Engineering was able to put in place the next steps to grow the business. Additive manufacturing will continue to grow, transitioning from protoypes or one- offs to more mass production here in Australia.

“Traditional forms of production such as injection moulding, CNC machining and casting are still there and are not going away. But 3D printing is opening up a few more doors in terms of real mass customisation,” Tevelein explained. “For patients for customised surgeries, it’s unrivalled and there’s no other way of doing what we do.”

3D printing can create personalised implants specific to every individual patient at fast speeds. Having a custom medical device improves the chances of a successful surgery and can make a life-changing difference for the patient.

Additive Engineering is supported by a group of professionals experienced in working with bespoke 3D printed implants for procedures including dental implant fixtures, bone loss, orthopaedic, hand/wrist/ankle surgeries, custom prosthesis and reconstructions for jaw joint osteoarthritis, trauma and cancer patients.

“The benefit of 3d printing is we can create a customised object very easily and quickly. We’re usually turning parts around for surgery within two days,” he said.

“Someone might have gone through a trauma or accident and have a broken jaw, for example. The patient will have a CT-scan, the bio-medical engineer then plans the surgery and figures out what needs to be replaced or moved and a CAD file is generated and signed off by the surgeon. That file is passed to us, we manufacture the part which is delivered into surgery and put into the patient.”

Titanium is one of the few metals which is bio-compatible with the human body, lending itself perfectly for printing implants.

“Bones are lightweight but strong. Stainless steel has been used traditionally and is great for strength but they’re heavier. Titanium is that sweet spot that feels comfortable in the body,” he added.

“Suitability for the medical industry really comes down to process control – having complete control of all the parameters which go into making a part. It is really specified and we need to be really regimented in our internal processes.”

Leveraging off its success in the medical space, serving the aerospace industry has been a natural leap for Additive Engineering. The aerospace industry is the largest customer of titanium alloy products.

Titanium’s high strength-to-weight ratio, high temperature and corrosion resistance are favourable for applications including airframe structures as well as smaller components for jet/turbine engines, rotors, landing gears and compressor blades.

“We’re definitely still exploring other markets but we really just want to keep consolidating ourselves in being the number one provider for medical items in Australia,” Tevelein said. “Air Liquide has been fantastic working with us and we are looking forward to continuing on that path with them on board.”

