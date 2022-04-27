High performance hoist beyond expectations

KITO PWB national hoist specialist, Glenn Morgan, speaks with Manufacturers’ Monthly about KITO PWB’s new RY Series Wire Rope Hoists – designed for safety, reliability and performance.

KITO PWB has been in Australia since 1923 and began distributing KITO electric hoists and manual hoists since 1986. With this rich history, the company is well known and regarded in the industry as a supplier of high-quality industrial lifting products with a well-earned and successful track-record of supplying to the Australian, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets.

Over the years, KITO PWB has developed and grown by recognising the value of its customers and responding to clients’ needs. The organisation’s daily mission is to provide the customer with the highest quality in products, service and support.

Glenn Morgan, KITO PWB national hoist specialist, said in addition to superior products and customised solutions, the company offers a sales and customer service team dedicated to serving customers, a well-qualified engineering department to support technical needs, and a full support staff who all know how important it is to work together to provide solutions for material handling projects.

Now, they are working harder than ever before to be the supplier of choice for hoist and lifting applications with a new hoist.

KITO PWB has introduced their new KITO RY Series Wire Rope Hoists. Designed for safety, reliability and performance, these low headroom wire rope hoists have an M5 duty rating for any heavy-duty lifting demand. The standard configurations are certified and conformed to Australian Standard AS 1418.

“The RY Series wire rope hoists are designed for use in any application where any 5t or 10t Wire Rope Hoist will be used, from manufacturing and engineering, to warehousing and mining,” Morgan said.

The RY Series hoists are loaded with revolutionary features for high demand applications including inverter control as a standard. The inverter is a dual speed variable frequency drive (VFD). These control both hoist and trolley for optimum speed adjustability as well as lifting and lowering accuracy. A low-load high-speed function allows for hoist operation at 1.5 times the standard high speed with a load less than 25 per cent of rated capacity to increase productivity. A smooth start/stop and transition from slow to fast protects the load and supporting structure, reducing load swing and bounce, with the ability to adjust the lifting/travelling speeds to suit the users’ application.

Furthermore, the VFD incorporates an easily accessible condition monitoring system via an hour meter and operation counter. This means users can plan their preventive maintenance based around the exact hours of operation and the exact operations the hoist has done.

The RY hoist comes jam packed with safety feature, including electronic overload limiter, externally adjustable limit switches, emergency paddle limit, electronic thermal motor protection and high-performance motor brakes which are maintenance free for up to one million starts.

In conclusion, the new RY hoists will provide more value over time due to its high-performance features and improved service life.

KITO PWB, a subsidiary of the third largest hoist company in the world, KITO Corporation, the company is a renowned manufacturer and importer of superior quality products operating for up to 98 years.

KITO PWB is located at Bundoora in Victoria, Richlands in Queensland, and Canning Wale in Western Australia. KITO PWB is a leading supplier of electric and air powered chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, lever hoists, manual hand chain hoists, push and geared trolleys, below-the-hook devices, material handling equipment, lifting chains, technical chains, and associated fittings.

Visit www.kitopwb.com.au for more information or contact KITO PWB sales team at 1300 792 262 to discuss your lifting requirement.