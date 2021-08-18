High-performance control in monitoring process conditions

VEGA speaks with Manufacturers’ Monthly about their display and control units for comprehensive monitoring of process conditions.

Whether in the water/wastewater or building materials industry, processes can be particularly well monitored and represented with large displays and traffic light warning systems. These help operating staff to quickly grasp even complex processes, and maintain, an overview.

A new generation of controllers from VEGA makes level and pressure measurement and control easier and more efficient. The VEGAMET series are designed to be highly visible and ready to use out of the box.

“No matter if the controller is to be installed inside a switching cabinet, in a front panel or stand-alone in the field, we have a design that will fit,” said VEGA product manager Ralf Höll.

The high-contrast display offers options for a clear, well-arranged visualisation of measurement data. The display is particularly large in relation to the small size of the controller itself, which provides an overview that’s really easy to take in – even from a distance and in broad daylight.

Through a smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth, users can still access the controller from even further away. In this way, they can parameterise the device remotely and monitor measured values away from hazardous zones.

In recent years, the range of tasks controllers must perform have grown considerably. To meet this challenge, many powerful functions have been packed into the three different housing versions.

In addition to managing data acquisition, visualisation and storage, controllers nowadays have to make measured values and histories available at any time and any place.

With their multitude of functions, VEGAMET series 140, 340 and 800 controllers also offer more complex tasks such as pump control, flow measurement, totalisation, data logging and calculation, including differential, summing, and averaging.

Using a smartphone or tablet, the user can very easily and quickly set up and activate any of the diverse functions.

“Simplicity and efficiency are obviously very important to us. That begins with mounting, connecting, and commissioning, it extends right through to daily operation,” said Höll.

Every customer project requires a little customisation in their solution, but the basic accessories needed are often the same. It is the little details that make an application truly user friendly.

When used outdoors, VEGAMET 800 controllers can be fitted with a suitable sun shield to ensure good readability in direct sunlight. If it’s necessary to protect the instrument from vandalism and prying eyes, the display can also be programmed to switch off automatically after two minutes.