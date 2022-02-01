In the 1950s, a New Zealand company called HamiltonJet pioneered the first commercial waterjet, and today remains a market leader for waterjets and vessel controls.

HamiltonJet has installed over 70,000 waterjets into vessels worldwide, including offshore, pilot, rescue, fire, military, patrol, wind farm, fast ferry, fishing, aquaculture and recreational applications.

The company’s products are manufactured at a modern plant with cutting-edge machining facilities and extensive testing and inspection procedures. Among the technologies used in their manufacturing are LOCTITE® Threadlockers.

Depending on the size of each waterjet HamiltonJet have between 70-200 threaded fasteners on each one. During assembly, trained technicians apply a range of LOCTITE adhesives to almost all of these threaded fasteners, giving HamiltonJet peace of mind that their waterjets will be reliable and durable in the field.

HamiltonJet has found a perfect partner in LOCTITE, which provides technical support and on-site training to help HamiltonJet take the best advantage of the technology.