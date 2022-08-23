GWA Group: Manufacturing sales planning and inventory analytics

GWA Group designs, manufactures, imports and distributes domestic and commercial building fixtures and fittings including sanitaryware, tapware, and showers.

Through its stable of iconic brands such as Caroma, Fowler, and Dorf, GWA has been a household name in Australia and New Zealand for over 60 years. The overall group employs over 1,600 staff in Australasia with annual turnover close to $600 million.

GWA Group turned to Jedox to address its IT burden and to improve agility.

“Whether with sales performance or inventory levels, we needed the ability to plan for the future and react rapidly to change. We didn’t have insights into the business and we couldn’t make effective decisions,” GWA commercial manager Malcolm Dagg said.

“I said ‘Well, let’s just see if we can do this with Jedox,’ and within a couple of minutes we had a live Jedox spreadsheet. The user said ‘Wow, that makes my life so much easier’.”

Read more about the solutions that Jedox implemented for GWA Group here.