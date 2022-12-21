To go with the grain, switch to Gates® Poly Chain®

Heavy, rust prone, and noisy to operate, roller chain can be a liability for Australian grain harvesters and their equipment.

For grain harvesting and processing applications that are subject to the harshest operating environments, power transmission components are forced to contend with dust, dirt, and extreme weather conditions in addition to the nature of the grains themselves.

As a result, the use of traditional roller chain has been a source of unnecessary downtime and excessive costs for repairs and replacements during harvesting season.

Fortunately, the power transmission and drive solution experts at Gates® have been hard at work ensuring that traditional roller chain will soon become a thing of the past.

In an effort to offer a more productive and profitable replacement for roller chain, Gates has designed and engineered the Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ synchronous belt solution.

A replacement for standard V-belts

A significant leap forward for drive performance, the Gates Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ offers superior performance life capability, strength, and durability as an alternative to traditional roller chain, as well as generic V-belts.

A particular favourite amongst farmers for their harvesting equipment, the Gates Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ Belt offers 400 per cent greater load capacity than a standard rubber timing belt, and greater resistance against ingress of water, dirt, and other contaminants.

Ideal for high-moisture environments, or applications that are subject to harsh chemicals or contaminants, the belts require virtually zero maintenance over their extended service life. Additionally, they do not stretch or require any lubrication or re-tensioning, which means a significant reduction in time, labour, and material costs for maintenance.

Make traditional roller chains a thing of the past

As a replacement for roller chain, the Gates Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ offers 97 per cent less weight than metal chain alternatives; narrow design and space-saving efficiency; and minimal maintenance requirements.

The unique design consists of a tough polyurethane exterior, a tailored curvilinear tooth profile, and reinforcement in the middle with carbon fibre tensile cords for reduced fatigue and no metal-on-metal contact.

Increased power and durability

The Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ polyurethane construction and carbon fibre tensile cords provide increased power and carrying capacity, helping it withstand the shocks, surge loading and heavy abrasion that comes with harvesting applications.

Safe and easy to install

These belts operate in near silence, which eliminates noise pollution, making for a safer, more comfortable operating environment. Additionally, their lightweight construction means there is zero risk of being pinched or crushed under heavy chain, and they are easy to lift, move and carry for installation and replacement.

Reduced environmental impact

No need for lubrication means eliminating oil bathing chains and zero risk of ground water contamination or impacting local ecologies with oil leaks. This lowers an operation’s environmental impact and helps to avoid regulatory fines.

Longer chain, greater distances

At an extended length of 19 metres, the Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ belt is longer than any other manufactured belt in the world.

As a key supply partner of Motion Australia, Gates distributes its power transmission products – including the Poly Chain® GT™ Carbon™ synchronous belts – through its branches nation-wide.

Poly Chain GT Carbon features and benefits: