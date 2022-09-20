Giving industrial machinery a breather

What is a breather?

When industrial machinery goes through a heating and cooling cycle, components will often expand and contract, building up internal pressure. While vent caps can help to expel air, they open the chamber up to aggregators and moisture.

Even the tiniest particles can be corrosive. Dirt can also contribute to the oxidation of oil, increasing humidity and the accumulation of condensation. When water mixes with lubrication it becomes far less effective, posing a friction risk to solid moving parts. This can lead to failure of components such as bearings and gears, resulting in the need for costly maintenance.

So how can machinery prevent contamination while also expelling pressurised air?

Standard dust caps can be replaced by a breather – this component offers better filtration and protection against contaminants coming in from the ambient environment. The Pulsarlube AIR® Desiccant Breathers from Alemlube offer a highly effective and proactive measure to ensure a clean fluid system, requiring fewer filter changes. When considering which breather to install on a hydraulic or oil system, efficiency and cost for service life are amongst key factors.

This design works by combining several co-active elements to get the best results. An activated carbon filter removes moisture, fumes and odour, while an electret filter serves to remove smaller particles with an electrostatic charge. The desiccant silica gel absorbs moisture from incoming air, turning from orange to green to visually indicate to operators when a changeover is required. A baffle plate protects the silica gel from oil mist contamination, and oil absorbent foam helps to keep mist out of the reservoir.

For industrial businesses, the investment in such a crucial component will mitigate the risk of breakdown and the potential ramifications. According to Alemlube, 80% of all failure and damage to hydraulic systems, gears and bearings can be attributed to contamination and moisture. Rebuilding a gearbox can cost thousands of dollars on top of downtime and additional labour, potentially halting production altogether. By fitting hydraulic systems with a desiccant breather, OEMs can ensure fewer issues down the track, and significant cost savings.

These caps are simple to install and replace, and are suitable for a range of applications including hydraulic reservoirs, industrial gearboxes, transformers, IBC and fluid tanks, and mobile equipment.

As an Australian-owned company that prides itself of progressive and innovative customer care, Alemlube is mindful of the day-to-day challenges of equipment maintenance. Their full range of solution-base products is backed by many years of expertise in technical design, and can be sourced through Motion Australia’s national supply network.

