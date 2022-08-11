Getting the best wear resistance from premium epoxy solutions

Aggressive operating environments can take a rapid toll on the wear life of industrial machinery, as metal or ceramic components often fall victim to abrasion, corrosion, and chemical damage unless pre-treated. Devcon’s catalogue of technically advanced epoxy systems covers all bases, offering repair, protection and rebuild assistance, extending service life and mitigating replacement costs.

Wear resistant repair putties

The Devcon Wear Resistant Putty is a self-lubricating, non-shrinking compound, used to rebuild, repair and protect shafts, valves, and machine beds. It is most applicable to surfaces prone to sliding or fluid wear and can help to prolong the service life of these critical parts. This fine, ceramic-filled epoxy cures to a smooth, low-friction finish.

Additionally, the Carbide Putty from this range boasts impressive chemical and temperature resistance up to 120°C. This compound is extremely durable, containing silicon carbide granules up to 2mm in diameter. It’s able to withstand heavy impact and abrasion from slurry and is most suitable for pipes, elbows, coal pulverisers, slurry pumps, and exhauster fans.

Devcon Ceramic Repair Putty offers a non-sag compound with high chemical and corrosion resistance, and temperature tolerance up to 175°C. It is most suitable to repair and protect processing equipment applications, such as in power plants, pulp and paper mills, and water treatment plants.

Wear & Abrasion protection

Devcon’s Brushable Ceramic is a low viscosity alumina filled, brushable wear resistant product. For use on pump casings and flange faces, heat exchanger tube sheets, impeller blades, valves, water boxes, fan blades, chutes and hoppers, it is available in two colours to allow for visual wear monitoring. Being a brushable epoxy, it offers a smooth protective barrier to seal and protect equipment exposed to erosion and corrosion.

Similarly, the Sprayable Ceramic offers a ceramic reenforced composite providing a sprayable heavy duty wear protection; best suited to larger surface applications such as pump pads, paper machines, stacks, steel frames and tanks. This product can be sprayed like a high-solid paint, at a thickness between 400 and 600μm in a single pass.

