Germicidal systems – more than keeping it clean

Sebastiano Gangi came to Australia in 1966, and soon after, established himself as a hardworking electrician in the South of Melbourne. His son, Robert, fondly recalls memories of working with his father, undoubtedly where a strong sense of work ethic was inherited.

“Growing up, I loved working with my dad,” he said. “I used to work on a Saturday or on school holidays. I remember working in a factory in Seaford and it was about six o’clock and we were still working together. Dad ordered pizzas and I remember singing this song with him which remains a great memory to this day.”

After living overseas, Robert returned to join the family business – with a focus on automation – to expand the integrated electrical solutions the company provides for various industries.

A familiar fable, the COVID pandemic caused Robert to reassess and explore different areas for the business. Extensive research lead him to identify UV-C light had the capability to expand massively as an industry in Australia, eventually leading to the birth of germicidal light systems under Gangi Germicidal Systems (GGS).

UV-C Light

UV-C was first used in the late 1800s to kill micro-organisms like bacteria, mould and viruses. Niels Ryberg Finsen – the first to employ UV rays in treating disease – won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1903 for inventing a curative lamp, which was successfully used through the 1900s.

The technology uses Ultra-Violet light in the germicidal wavelength range between 200 and 300 nanometres.

The optimum wavelength for disinfection is 264 nanometres, which is located within the UV-C spectrum. When microorganisms are exposed to germicidal wavelengths, the high energy associated with UV-C light is absorbed by the DNA of bacteria and viruses.

When heavily researching UV-C, Robert discovered the technology has been proven to work for over 100 years and the first time it was used to disinfect municipal water supply was in Marseille, France, in 1908.

So, if the technology has been around for so long, why has it remained such a small market – restricted to mainly food processing and water treatment – in Australia?

“I think we’re more risk averse in Australia, which has its benefits but means you sometimes don’t explore the opportunities of new technologies,” he said.

“We saw this as an underutilised technology, to help our healthcare system and beyond. When we started this, I was told it’s only a 30-million-dollar industry in Australia – is it really worth it? I think we are kidding ourselves if we think it won’t become much, much bigger than that.”