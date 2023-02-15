Gearing up for a monumental Avalon 2023

With more than 700 Australian and international companies displaying through a sold-out industry exhibition, flying displays featuring aircraft never before seen in Australia and a conference program already at capacity, the fast-approaching 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) is already evidence of a vibrant industry looking positively to the future.

Traditionally a venue for cutting-edge debate and highlighting new technologies, AVALON 2023 will provide a platform for engagement between Australian and international industry, government and academia, from Tuesday 28 February to Sunday 5 March, with “industry-only” trade days from Tuesday to 2 pm on Friday, March 3.

This year’s event will feature conference sessions and exhibitor displays across the spectrum of aerospace, space, aviation and defence, from space industry development to electric powerplants, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), business aviation, sustainable aviation and uncrewed systems.

AVALON 2023 will be first and foremost an engagement platform for industry, with formal networking functions and on-line tools to help exhibitors connect with each other, key industry players and visiting military, government and industry delegations.

It will also highlight and reward innovation in the Australian aerospace, space and defence industries, provide a focus for STEM and careers promotion and, through the weekend airshow, allow the general public to get closer than they ever have before to the military and civil aircraft that serve Australia’s defence and economy.

The packed conference program includes:

The Australian International Aerospace Congress (AIAC20), the preeminent aerospace forum in the region. The conference stream for AIAC20 will incorporate the 20th Australian Aeronautical Conference, the 13th International Conference on Health and Usage Monitoring (HUMS) and the 12th National Space Engineering Symposium.

The “Advancing Space” briefing, hosted by the Australian Space Agency, AusIndustry, and Austrade.

“Defence’s Role in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Transition”, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force and CSIRO.

The “Emerging Aviation Technologies: Challenging the Status Quo in Australia” conference, hosted by the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS).

The latest in the Australian Industry & Defence Network (AIDN) “Are You Defence Ready?” briefing series, to help SMEs pursuing defence business.

The Australian Business Aviation Association Members Meeting.

The Indo Pacific Military Rotorcraft Symposium (Advancing military rotorcraft capabilities in the Indo Pacific), hosted by Boeing.

The World Airports Conference “Mission Possible: Net Zero Aviation in a Changing Global Environment”, hosted by prominent international aviation consultancy Airbiz.

“Delivering More Together – Defence Innovation, Science and Technology”, hosted by the Department of Defence: Defence Science and Technology Group.

Encouraging Australian innovation

As part of its mission to aid development of Australian industry, AVALON 2023 will again feature its Innovation Awards, designed to highlight and reward local innovation.

Twelve Australian innovators have been shortlisted for 2023, in a year when the cash prizes for two of the Awards have been more than doubled, to $50,000 each. The Awards are sponsored this year by Australian innovation and professional services consultancy Synergy Group.

Shortlisted contenders include a company that has developed the world’s first camera showing the stresses in the structure of an aircraft, a company applying the equivalent of a shark’s skin to reduce drag, and a young algorithm engineer helping to develop autonomous control systems for the next generation of combat drones.

Since the Innovation Awards were first presented at AVALON 2013, AMDA has presented Young Innovator and SME Awards to a total value of more than $485,000 across its major industry events.

Careers and Skills – the Next Generation

AVALON 2023 will host a range of industry and public focused student engagement programs as part of the event’s formal careers and skills schedule.

Careers and Skills incorporates a range of programs designed to connect students of all ages to the aviation and aerospace industry and promote careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

AVALON 2023 has engaged specialist education partners including aerospace training organisation Aviation Australia, the Royal Aeronautical Society Australian Division, industry recruitment specialist Kinexus and RMIT University, to present careers and skills events, including:

Tech Zone (for all ages);

Aviation Learning Paths (for secondary schools);

Aerospace Student Professional Program (for tertiary students); and

What the 5th Gen Workforce Will Look Like (for industry professionals).

The Southern Hemisphere’s largest airshow

In addition to daily flying displays on AVALON 2023 industry days, the event will feature the southern hemisphere’s largest public airshow, from Friday 3 March to Sunday 5 March.

This will be the fifteenth Airshow event held at Avalon Airport, with a full flying program of Australian and international aerobatic performers, a vast array of modern military hardware from the Australian Defence Force and overseas air arms, together with antique, classic, and experimental aircraft both in the air and on the ground.

Highlights for 2023 will include a strong US contingent and the first Australian showing of the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles display team, flying the Korea Aircraft Industries T-50 Golden Eagle.

AMDA Foundation CEO Justin Giddings said AVALON 2023 would be a welcome return to face-to-face engagement for the Australian aerospace, space and defence community.

“After COVID forced cancellation of AVALON 2021, we are thrilled at industry’s obvious enthusiasm to return to AVALON for 2023,” he said.

“The sheer size and diversity of the industry exhibition, conference program and list of visiting military and civil aircraft will ensure this is the largest and most informative AVALON yet for industry. International delegation interest has been strong, the United States is sending its largest ever contingent of aircraft, and the Royal Australian Air Force is fully committed.”