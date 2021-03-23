Gaining the benefits of high-efficiency motors

Electric motors represent as much as 80 per cent of electricity use in heavy industries such as mining and refineries. Industry expert Koorosh Faraji notes that every small upgrade in electric motor efficiency level can bring about significant savings in total cost of ownership.

“The electric motor’s purchase price represents only about 2 per cent of its total cost of ownership,” says Faraji, who is acting regional manager for TECO Australia electric motor South division. “More than 90 per cent of an electrical motor’s total life cost is related to energy use. This is why a small improvement in efficiency can go a long way.”

