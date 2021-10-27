A forecast for the post-pandemic industrial landscape

As an island nation with some of the harshest environmental conditions on the globe; Australia has always had be to be nimble in terms of sourcing innovations and solutions. In the past few years, Australian industry has experienced a significant disruption in supply chain and logistics processes — with overseas sourced components contending with shipping delays as prolonged as six months.

Grant Gray, General Manager of National Sales for Motion Asia Pacific, maintains that it is the Australian way to be adaptable and resilient during trying times. “Australians are industrious by nature due to our history, our extremes in weather, and our remoteness,” he says. “But we still have a diverse manufacturing landscape that is particularly well-based.”

Ongoing issues with supply disruptions have presented unique solution opportunities, according to Grant. A particular interest in environmental products that output less waste and utilise less fuel adds to the list of growing concerns amidst manufacturers.

The response to these concerns, suggests Grant, has been a mix of ingenuity and an increased demand for domestic products across the nation.

“One of the silver linings to the global economic challenges has been an uptick in engineering innovation in locally manufactured products,” he says. “We are starting to see a stronger sense of nationalism surrounding Australian-made goods — people want to know where their products are coming from, but more importantly, performance is starting to outstrip price.”

To reduce lead times on parts and components and mitigate the risk of downtime on operations, Grant highlights that there has been a greater demand for longevity and quality in a product for procurement management officers when planning stock orders.

“As a direct result of this drive to secure products locally, the Australian market has been bouncing back from the threat of an economic crisis with a great degree of aggression,” says Grant. “This shift in demand; from international product to local, has positioned Motion Asia Pacific’s businesses to better accommodate customers across a raft of segments.”

To read the full article, please click here.