foodpro 2023 | Explore what’s new for your business

foodpro returns to Melbourne in 2023, and with so much new to explore, there has never been a better time to get involved. Find out more about the food and beverage manufacturing’s biggest trade event.

Why foodpro?

Running for over 50 years, foodpro is southern hemisphere’s biggest and longest running trade event dedicated to all sectors of food and beverage manufacturing and processing. Event organisers, Diversified Communications Australia, understand the importance of events like foodpro to support business and economic growth. Face-to-face interaction is the foundation of building strong relationship, and in-person events create the necessary push for business to happen and have significant ROI implications.

Although changing consumer demand have created pressure on the manufacturing industry in the past few years, this sector remains one of the strongest and biggest manufacturing sectors in Australia – and foodpro is looking forward to continuing to support this thriving and resilient industry.

What’s new in 2023

foodpro continues to expand and offer new and exciting opportunities for the industry to look forward in its upcoming events. In 2023, visitors and exhibitors alike will be able to experience a full product development cycle right on the show floor with the New Product Development Zone in collaboration with foodpro’s newest event offering thinkfood LIVE.

Make the most of your time at the event with ample opportunity connect and catch up with peers at the new Networking Bar and VIP spaces, accompanied with live music and happy hours each afternoon of the event.

Exhibitors will also be able to take advantage of an exclusive Chill Zone to conduct business away from the hustle and bustle of their stand and the event floor.

Connect with industry leaders

Continued support from key industry associations, means that the foodpro 2023 seminar series is already beginning to take shape. The free seminar series is a drawcard for both visitors and exhibitors, featuring the latest insights from experts on the biggest trends and challenges facing Australia’s manufacturing industry.

foodpro will be partnering with The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) in 2023, on the upcoming event Nerida Kelton, Executive Director of AIP, commented:

“The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) is pleased to partner with foodpro; the largest trade exhibition in Australia specifically designed for the entire food value chain. As the peak professional body for packaging training & education in Australasia we look forward to working with the FoodPro organisers and developing a unique educational offering for the visitors that covers Circular and Sustainable Packaging Design and more.”

Foodpro is also excited to announce its partnership once again with The Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST):

“The Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST) is pleased to once again partner with foodpro; the largest trade exhibition in Australia specifically designed for the entire food value chain. We value the partnership and look forward to continuing the relationship in 2023. As the peak professional body for food science professionals working in all facets of the food system in Australia, our mission is to advance and inspire all food sector professionals through education, collaboration, and recognition to champion a robust, innovative science based Australian food industry to meet future food needs. foodpro provides a unique opportunity to bring together people working in the food system to engage in learning and education – looking to the future. We look forward to working with the foodpro organisers to bring this event to life in 2023″

Explore more in 2022

Looking for an industry event in 2022? foodpro has you covered with its upcoming sister events FoodTech Qld and the brand-new, thinkfood LIVE.

FoodTech Qld is moving to a new location in the sunny Gold Coast, 7-8 July 2022! Leading the way for the agriculture and food manufacturing communities across Australia, FoodTech with feature both an exhibition floor and conference stream, opening the opportunity for attendees to conduct business and hear the latest from industry renowned speakers.

Thinkfood LIVE is a unique new event for food professionals to discover the best suppliers to bring their new food and beverage products to life! At thinkfood LIVE you will be at the epicentre of a 360-product solution, transform your product ideation into a market reality amongst like-minded professionals and trusted industry suppliers.

How to get involved

With so much new to look forward to at foodpro, stand bookings are well underway. If your business is looking to get involved with foodpro, FoodTech Qld or thinkfood LIVE, please get in touch with the team and find out more: foodproexh.com.