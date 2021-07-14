Focused on solving complex machinery skills deficit

Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out why hydraulics education is important and the role HYDAC plays here.

HYDAC, a certified regional training centre for Asia-Pacific, has a comprehensive range of training options available from standard programs through to fully customised solutions as well as virtual reality (VR) training.

The company’s courses on a variety of topics span the basics of hydraulics to thermal optimisation, filtration, electronics, and predictive maintenance/Industry 4.0. This has grown to a complete portfolio of training courses and systems integration, with the service side a focus point.

HYDAC also has online learning courses in the pipeline, particularly in relation to hydraulic and electro-hydraulic technology. This is despite the fact that historically it has predominantly executed its training face-to-face in view of the requirements of the nationally recognised system in the engineering discipline.

“COVID-19 happened and that kind of changed everything,” HYDAC technical training manager Paul Marley pointed out.

“From HYDAC’s perspective we’re keen to meet learner requirements for easily accessible training via the web that doesn’t require any form of travel or being locked into specific time periods.”

Complex fluid power equipment skills shortage

HYDAC is committed to fluid engineering equipment training in various formats to balance out the lack of know-how in this field, which plagues many industries and end users, HYDAC managing director Mark Keen says.

In fact, the operation, maintenance, and repair of complex fluid power equipment skills shortage relevant to just about every Australian industry is well known.

Keen emphasises that more student and technician training on advanced – and ever more complicated – and potentially dangerous fluid equipment is required.

Dearth of educational training facilities and courses

Keen highlights that in HYDAC’s experience there is a lack of educational facilities and trainers to meet the skill deficit, including at Victoria’s “top five” universities.

He says educational institutions do offer mechatronic courses in a basic way but that the mechatronic student out of university is a blank sheet of paper most of the time. “There is little or no exposure to hydraulic systems in university training,” he emphasises

As to TAFE colleges, he points out that the few he has visited often feature equipment dating back 20 to 30 years.

In this regard HYDAC aims to challenge the current education systems as to why hydraulics is not taught and why it has been deleted from the educational system when the construction industry, power generation, mining and almost all other industries from food processing to defence are highly reliant on hydraulic equipment.

“And who can deliver training better than the people who designed, built and applied the systems? Coming from our background, we are able to give training at a much higher level, with very good feedback coming through,” Keen highlights.

HYDAC’s training options

Students learn not only in the classroom but also have the opportunity to handle company equipment such as electrohydraulic training and cooling systems rigs, Marley says.

Customised training solutions for companies can be based on specific requirements such as at times having customers bring their equipment to the company’s Altona carpark to on-site training programs where HYDAC develops its own technology tools to enable faster customer access to know-how. “HYDAC’s training is not product, but competence-oriented, in a variety of contexts,” Marley says.

Technicians and trainers can also make use of HYDAC’s VR training and soon-to-be released augmented reality (AR) training, with options for direct field service support.

Keen points out that HYDAC equipment and training solutions are geared for Australia because the market and terrain are different to that of Europe.

“HYDAC Germany understands and supports this because in Europe another town is a few kilometres away if hydraulic equipment needs servicing whereas this is not the case in Australia where equipment is often located in remote, rugged, heavy-duty and hot locations.”

HYDAC’s skills matrix

To ensure hydraulic training meets learner and “work readiness” requirements HYDAC offers a skills matrix, which is a form of skills assessment.

The skills matrix links into HYDAC’s comprehensive range of standard training options selectable from its training calendars for courses running on standing programs through to fully customised programs as well as virtual reality (VR) training, which it is ever expanding in line with industry requirements.

HYDAC training courses

Basic Hydraulics 1 course

Altona North, Melbourne: 6-9 July, 20-23 September, 9-12 November

Bayswater, WA: 17-20 August, 28 September to 1 October, 7-10 December

Banyo, QLD: 20-23 July, 7-10 September, 16-19 November

Maintain Hydraulics 2 course

Altona North, Melbourne: 21-22 July, 28-30 September, 23-25 November

Bayswater, WA: 4-6 August, 23-25 August, 4-6 October, 13-15 December

Banyo, QLD: 13-15 September, 22-24 November

Maintain Hydraulics 3 course

Altona North, Melbourne: 26-28 July, 6-8 December

Bayswater, WA: 9-11 August, 8-10 September

Banyo, QLD: 1-3 December

Maintain Hydraulic Systems 4 course

Altona North, Melbourne: 18-20 October

Banyo, QLD: 6-8 October

Electro-hydraulic Control Systems 5 course

Altona North, Melbourne: 30 August – 2 September, 29 November – 2 December

Banyo, QLD: 11-14 October

