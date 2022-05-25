Flour power: Providing belt driven solutions to the wheat belt

Central West New South Wales is the heart of what is known as ‘the food bowl’ or wheat belt region of Australia, and a hub of production for some of Australia’s most valuable agricultural commodities.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that BSC has a strong presence in the surrounding area as an industrial solutions provider to many of the key producers of flour, starch, bakery mix, and sugar products supplied to domestic and export markets.

“An ever-increasing demand for flour and sugar products has placed a tremendous amount of pressure on Australian food producers and means operations are constantly working to improve the performance and efficiency of their factory equipment,” says BSC’s Matthew Byrnes – Business Development Specialist for the Food and Beverage sector.

With production lines running around the clock to keep up with demands, food producers cannot afford any production downtime, therefore we look at applications to improve efficiencies whilst minimising labour time and regular maintenance with a fit and forget approach where possible.

“We have an understanding of the pressures and demands our customers are under,” explains Matthew, “this is why we look for solutions which sets us apart and ensures we are the market leaders in our field.”

“From the moment wheat or sugar is harvested, it becomes perishable, and time is of the essence for processing it into product that is ready for store. But if a production line is down, and a batch of product is lost or delayed, that could be the difference between a retail outlet shelf being stocked with product.”

So, when an Australian owned national producer was encountering drive issues on one of their main conveyor line applications, Matthew instantly knew who to contact for a solution that would allow the customer to maintain the demands whilst removing the risk of production downtime.

Matthew notes that on power transmission applications for food processing, implementing a ‘set-and-forget’ solution is critical to keeping up productivity.

He was quick to recommend that the customer convert each of their facilities’ standard belts to a Gates® Poly Chain® GT® Carbon™ Belt – a particular favourite amongst food and beverage producers due to its 400% greater load capacity compared to a standard rubber timing belt and high resistance to washdown cycles.

