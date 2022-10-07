RSM Australia has a clear passion for working with local manufacturers across Australia. Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with the professional services firm about its focus on businesses and the communities in which they operate to build capability and thrive in a post-pandemic economy.

RSM has a rich history in Australia, beginning as a husband-and-wife partnership without staff and building to a national, fully integrated accounting firm with more than 1400 personnel today.

This year, the sixth-biggest audit, tax and consulting network in the world is celebrating 100 years in Australia.

RSM Australia was founded on Edgar Robert Woolcott’s idea to bring the accounting service to the customer, rather than asking them to travel into the city. Meeting the families behind the place of business or farm helped Woolcott understand what was required and the approach was largely responsible for the growth of the practice in the years to come.

RSM is applying a similar mindset to Australia’s modern manufacturing ecosystem. Four years ago, the firm decided to home in on certain sectors, to act as the trusted advisors for a range of manufacturers, from small manufacturing businesses who are looking to commercialise new products or expand into new local and global markets, through to established global and listed manufacturing businesses aiming to further enhance and streamline their operations. The manufacturing sector of the business combines industry knowledge, deep resources, and personalised service to help manufacturers take a next growth step.

To illustrate this, RSM has a national manufacturing committee comprising staff from across its Australian offices, that meets each month to share technical insights and explore opportunities to produce thought leadership. Jessica Olivier, partner and national leader – manufacturing services, said RSM had chosen to differentiate its approach in how it delivers services to its clients.

“Having a deep understanding of the specific industry and the nuances of the challenges that various industries are facing is very important,” she said.

“A cross-divisional approach to sectors allows our people to spend their time really immersing themselves not just in the financial side but in the overall business opportunities and challenges – so we can best-advise on what clients should be doing. The genesis of the strategy was about skilling ourselves and educating ourselves to be a specialist in that field as well as professionals in accounting.”

Like many professional services providers, RSM provides a full suite of financial services including tax, financial statement preparation, audit and strategic outsourcing of accounting functions. However, how the business is gaining traction in the manufacturing space is largely down to its network of offices in different locations around the country.

“We have 32 offices across the country,” she explained. “What’s important now is the ability to adapt and understand what the pinch points are and acknowledging that, for example, while one person may not be a specialist in ERPs or Cyber, we can still leverage those service lines from relevant experts across the 32 offices to provide a more bespoke solution for optimal client outcomes.”

Combining traditional adviser relationships and accounting services with overarching consulting in areas like Digital Transformation, Cyber, ERP and ESG is bearing fruit for SME manufacturers in the 5 to 200 million dollar turnover range.

“While we’re in a professional services firm, we have Cyber, Data Analytics and a team of ERP specialists. We also look at certain digital apps which can help companies in this sector, for instance. This tailored approach to service delivery has led to us becoming the advisor of choice to the middle market across Australia”

For the fourth year in a row, RSM Australia has won the Client Choice Awards Best Accounting & Consulting Services Firm >$200m revenue.

“I work with start-ups, SMEs and Australian family businesses through to large multinationals in manufacturing. These clients come to us to use our cross-divisional services, so they have everything they need from one advisor, rather than isolated services.”

A summary of RSM’s manufacturing services

Strong accounting systems, processes & records – Accurate accounting is critical for Manufacturers. We have deep experience in manufacturing accounting, and advise on system, process and software solutions for all of your manufacturing specific accounting requirements

Transaction Advisory – Through M&A lead advisory, debt advisory, due diligence, and technical services such as valuations, tax advisory and financial modelling we assist manufacturers from growth and funding stages, through to business sale.

Data Analytics – for insights into your manufacturing chain in areas such as business process improvement, customer growth, data management and more

Transfer Pricing – Assistance for manufacturers with international related party sales and supply chains

R&D and Government Incentives – Access a potentially refundable tax offset for clients using new technology in their manufacturing processes or new or improved products, processes and equipment. R&D and government grants can be a critical funding source for innovative manufacturers, particularly those in start up and growth phases.

Software – Offering advice on the right digital ecosystem for a manufacturer, including ERP and other digital solutions for manufacturers who need more sophisticated platforms for cost accounting, inventory and other manufacturing accounting requirements. We walk you through your digital journey.

Management Reporting – customised management reporting and dashboarding, tailored to give manufacturing business owners and managers better business oversight and insights

Ross Dixon, senior manager, works extensively with SME manufacturers who are looking to corporatise their family office, assisting businesses as they look to drive growth through commercialising new products or expanding into new markets both domestically and internationally.

“Because we have both the metro and the regional presence, we have an ability to provide the appropriate solution at the appropriate price point through someone’s journey from sole trader to listing,” he explained. “Through both our Australian and International network we have been able to provide bespoke solutions which leverages the necessary technical specialists as required.

We’ve had a huge amount of traction with the mum and dad operator who have scaled rapidly and are ready to corporatise their family office and business structure – Jess Olivier runs one of the largest’s R&D tax services divisions in Australia. Assisting manufacturers get access to access to programs such as R&D Tax Incentive for the first time has been huge as historically they have either not been encouraged to access the program or have been in the wrong structure to maximise the benefit.”

While day-to-day compliance remains RSM’s bread and butter, the expertise in areas such as digital transformation and R&D is a difference-maker. A large network of offices allows the firm to work closely with regional manufacturers, of which it has had much success in North-East Victoria and the Riverina. Across the Eastern States outside of metro areas, RSM has offices in Port Lincoln, Gosford, Toowomba,Wagga Wagga, Goulburn, Albury, and Ballarat. RSM also has a large presence across regional Western Australia.

“If a large manufacturer is looking to set up a shop and they want to locate in Regional Australia , then they’ve got that touch point all through the Eastern States. We’ve had a fair amount of traction in North-East Victoria and the Riverina with over 150 staff across our Ballarat, Albury and Wagga Wagga offices”

With the push for sovereign capability not losing momentum, work in the regions continues to be vital to Australia’s success as a manufacturing nation. One of RSM’s strategies to help Australia’s onshoring is through education, bringing industry associations and universities to the businesses.

“Traditionally, people would have to band together, fly to the University of Wollongong or UNSW,” he noted. “We’re trying to bring these institutions to us. We’ve hosted events and roadshows where they all attended. We don’t charge for the seminar structure, and we’ve found that’s a useful strategy for building that local capability and creating a more cohesive local manufacturing ecosystem.”

National partners of RSM – like his colleague Jessica Olivier flying across the country to be a part of a truly national network – has made a huge difference for the firm, according to Dixon.

“It’s so cliché, but I genuinely see us as part of these businesses and our role is times is to be a concierge by using our extensive network to provide an appropriate contact or technical specialist as and when we need to leverage their expertise.”