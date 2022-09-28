Finalists announced for the 2022 Women in Industry Awards

Sydney played host to the Women in Industry Awards this year on the 8th of September, recognising exceptional women across multiple sectors and shining a spotlight on their outstanding work in engineering and manufacturing.

Mining, road transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management and rail and infrastructure are all traditionally male-dominated industries. The awards provide an opportunity to recognise the achievements and dedication of the women who work in these industries.

Sponsored by Atlas Copco, Weir Minerals and Komatsu, the Women in Industry Awards will be presented in partnership with Manufacturers’ Monthly among other Prime Creative titles. The Awards celebrate not only the finalists in the awards, but all women in these industries for their commitment, diligence and dedication.

Komatsu said it is an honour to be involved in the event.

“Komatsu are proud to once again be a sponsor of the Women in Industry Awards to celebrate the successes of the incredible women working in our industry,” the company said.

“All nominees and winners are making their workplaces and communities a better place for future generations which closely aligns to our core values at Komatsu.”

One of the judges, Kylie Fahey from the Institute of Quarrying Australia CEO, says this year’s finalists are an exciting and inspiring group for industry.

“Anything that we can do to be showcasing the incredible roles that women play in the industry, support diversity and inclusion and certainly looking to promote for more females to join such an incredible industry is wonderful,” she said.

Judging for the fourth time, Fahey noted the breadth of nominations stood out to her this year.

“Even within the categories themselves, there’s just such a range of innovation and a range of different projects and businesses that are put forward,” Fahey added.

“It’s wonderful to also see the levels of people that are nominating. We’ve seen everyone from leading CEOs of very large, listed companies, right through to people that are working at the coalface of health and safety work like health and safety officers.”

“I think something that’s very refreshing about the awards is that they are open to everybody. We are encouraging that profile of females that are working in the industry, and they’re working in such a variety of roles, and I think that’s a real strength of the process and the strength of recognising what women are doing for the industry and equally encouraging more females to join.”

This year, the finalists for each category are as follows:

Business Development Success of the Year

Jacky Magid – Uncle Charlies

Saasha Callaghan – OLEOLOGY

Sage Hahn – Bio Gro

Jane La Nauze – Stance Australia

Excellence in Construction

Emma Muller – Horizon United Group

Sarah Marshall – Fulton Hogan

Biljana (Billie) Stanic – Martinus

Excellence in Engineering

Louise Adam – Aurecon

Brenda Denbesten – BHP

Sarah Stante – CaSE

Maria Hill – Hitachi Rail

Excellence in Manufacturing

Rebecca Healy – Boxhead Plastics

Julie Piccinin – BAE Systems Australia

Jessica Ansell – Close the Loop Group

Excellence in Mining

Gina Rinehart – Hancock Prospecting

Sarah Coleman – idoba

Excellence in Transport

Frances Ross – Ross Transport

Priya Perera – Department of Transport

Stacey Davies – Daimler Truck & Bus

Joana Feiteira – Transdev Sydney Ferries

Industry Advocacy Award

Lina Goodman – Tyre Stewardship Australia

Nina McHardy – Fulton Hogan

Sarah Vogler – United Carriers

Yvette Mihelic – John Holland

Mentor of the Year

Deb Scown – Ampol

Kari Banick – Linfox

Danielle Bull – WesTrac

Anne-Laure Saluden – Transdev Sydney Ferries

Rising Star of the Year

Ambrin Naaz Begom – M-Power Software

Te Ana Goeree – Viva Energy Australia

Helen Tower – Seqirus

Anika Talukder – BAE Systems Australia

Safety Advocacy Award

Barbara Pitsos – Fulton Hogan

Michelle (Nikki) Cowper – Viva Energy Australia

Felicity Hall – CJC Management

Annastasia Denigan – Qube

Social Leader of the Year

Joanne Jeffs – Fulton Hogan

Kelsey Smith – Roy Hill

Emma Muller – Horizon United Group

All category winners will automatically go into the pool of finalists for the Woman of the Year Award.

All finalists should be incredibly proud of the work they have achieved and the dedication and commitment they have shown throughout the industry.