Fabricating lasting customer relationships

“Getting the job done right” is what B&D Engineering prides itself on. Started as a three-employee company in 1993, the company has grown to become a successful fitting and machining company based in Griffith, New South Wales.

Today, B&D Engineering hires approximately 13 full-time employees and services a wide range of industries, from wineries to cotton gins, feedlots, poultry and primary producers. Director Dean Bordignon talks about his business’ journey to date and why he enjoys working with CBC as supplier, as well as why his choice of bearings has always been NTN bearings.

