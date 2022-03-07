Extra cleanliness guaranteed – Rittal Hygienic Design Enclosures and accessories from APS Industrial

All areas of the food industry require different hygiene standards. Particularly in open processes, where the resistance of the seal to detergents and disinfectants is crucial, it is vital for production plant to be equipped with optimised enclosures, terminal boxes and command panels.

Rittal, from APS Industrial, offers a range of Hygienic Design solutions ideally suited to food and beverage manufacturing environments – from the housing and the power distribution to the climate control and the IT infrastructure.

Rittal’s new Hygienic Design enclosures provide the ultimate solution where cleanliness and sanitation are paramount. Crafted of stainless steel, they feature a smooth surface grain, internal hinges, washable gaskets and latches, and no crevices to trap debris or contaminates. In addition, compatible accessories such as wall spacer brackets and cable glands complete the range.

Precisely engineered for your applications

The new Hygienic Design enclosures are available with screw covers for smaller, integrated applications or hinged doors for larger installations. Both are created from 304 stainless steel with a 400-grain brushed surface. Wall and door surfaces are angled to prevent objects from adhering, so water runs off easily.

Ready to adapt to on-site demands

Hygienic Design enclosures can be mounted with rounded stand-off brackets on the back to improve the flow of water around the unit during wash-down procedures. Further, using optional hardware, larger Hygienic Design enclosures can be mounted on Hygienic Design levelling feet and fitted with a wire shelf to assist with cable routing.

– All mounting threads are concealed to keep them free of debris and contaminants

– Optional stainless-steel cable glands have smooth, solid exterior surfaces and are self-sealing to enable high-pressure washing

Tight seals every time

Continuous silicone seal door gaskets can be easily replaced as necessary – without the need for special tools. The blue gaskets align with a specifically-engineered fitted channel for a tight seal without any adhesive. The distinctive colour makes any particulate splashed on the seal stand out for easier recognition and removal.

If optimised cleaning results, higher productivity and minimal risk are important factors of your manufacturing operation, the Rittal range of Hygienic Design solutions now available from APS Industrial are for you.

See Rittal’s Food Grade Enclosures Brochure here: https://apsindustrial.com.au/rittal-hygienic-design/