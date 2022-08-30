The ETIM product data model in Australia and New Zealand

For many manufacturers, the acceptance of product classification is growing steadily with today’s extensive possibilities to compare products online a reflection of customers worldwide demanding transparency.

Aspects of quality, delivery, reliability, logistical performance, pricing and supplier expertise are equally important in this regard. Digitally providing such objective and comparable product information saves all parties involved precious time – and therefore money.

With this in mind, the national employer association Ai Group has partnered with ETIM International to launch ETIM Australia and New Zealand, which will be a game changer for the construction industry and its related manufacturing and distribution sector.

ETIM is a technical information model that enables manufacturers to upload technical data about their products into a common classification system so that building designers, builders, subcontractors and clients may easily understand and compare the technical aspects of individual, or groups of, products.

Whether a business operates as a manufacturer, wholesaler or end user, the ETIM model enables quick, concise identification and data exchange between internationally operating parties, regardless of language.

The model is in operation in over 20 countries. It is managed at a global level by ETIM International with chapters established at the local level to manage the conversion and operation of the model across jurisdictions. For manufacturers, having the technical data relating to their products contained within the ETIM international data standard is a significant benefit to their export capability, in addition to making it easier for local purchasers to identify what products work for them.

Classification is a clear-cut way to logically structure product data. The ETIM model provides such a structure for technical products and ensures uniformity in shared product information. It includes the following categories or entities:

Product groups

Product classes

Synonyms (Keywords)

Features

Values

Units

The ETIM model will be applied firstly to products in the electrotechnology sector followed by plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The standard is also adaptable for general building products and tools.

The ETIM Australia and New Zealand Chapter is supported by a group of Founding Members which reads like a who’s who of the electrotechnology manufacturing and distribution sector. These companies include ABB, APS Industrial, Eaton Electrical, Hager Electro, Legend Corporation, Legrand Australia, Metal Manufacturers Pty Limited (MMEM), NHP Electrical Engineering Products, Nexans Olex Australia, Phoenix Contact, Prysmian Australia, Siemens, Sonepar (Lawrence and Hanson) and Weidmuller.

Adding structure to the flow of technical information within the value chain, the ETIM model facilitates effective interaction between B2B professionals worldwide, which is why it is attractive to electrical wholesalers and distributors currently struggling with a myriad of different technical specification sheets and information relating to the products they sell. Selecting the right product solutions has never been more straightforward.

ETIM is also adding a 3D process to its classification system. ETIM Modelling Classes (ETIM MC) is an extension to the basic classification model, specifying parameters for representation of products as 3D geometric objects.

ETIM MC enables the uniform exchange of 3D product data among users and CAD software. It was purposefully developed as an extra layer around the core model, leaving the basic model untouched. In other words, no added complexity if you only use the basic ETIM classification! All of this bodes well for the effective implementation of Building Information Modelling (BIM) within the Australian and New Zealand construction sectors.

The ETIM data model will be converted for use within the Australian and New Zealand jurisdictions by groups of industry experts working under the auspices of the Chapter’s Technical Committee.

The first two product areas to be addressed will be Power Distribution & Protection and Motor Protection & Motor Control. Other areas to be assessed include Industrial Components & Wiring Devices, Industrial Automation & Control and Energy Efficiency & Lighting. The likely scope of products within these areas include:

Power distribution & protection

Panel boards, power distribution chassis, load centres, circuit protection (MCB, RCD, MCCB and ACB etc.), earth leakage protection, switchboard monitoring, fuses and fuse protection, surge protection, transfer switching, switches (covering load break switches and isolators; GPO’s, plugs and sockets.

Motor protection & motor control

Contactors, overload protection relays, motor circuit protection breakers, soft starters, variable speed drives.

Industrial components & wiring devices

Enclosures, signalling (sight and sound), cooling and heating, timers & relays, push buttons and pilot lights, wire, cable and conduit, termination & wiring systems.

Industrial automation & control

Micro and modular programmable controllers and smart relays, motion, visualisation and reporting software, operator panels, industrial computers, gateways and networks.

Energy efficiency & lighting

Metering, CT’s, transducers, EV, power quality, building automation, solar, emergency lighting, commercial, industrial, LED and exterior lighting.

Expanding the list of products available under the ETIM model, or making adjustments to the model, will be as simple as completing a request form to ETIM Australia and New Zealand.

A final significant benefit of the ETIM model being implemented in Australia and New Zealand flows from the fact that it is free for industry participants and other users. The only cost will be a subscription fee for businesses to apply the model to their products and have a say in the future of the model in Australia and New Zealand through membership of the Chapter.

Further information about ETIM Australia and New Zealand may be found at www.etim-aunz.com