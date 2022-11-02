A recent report from the Australian Government found the manufacturing industry contributes around $100 billion to GDP annually and in New Zealand, the Ministry of Business says over 60 per cent of exports are accounted for manufacturing.

As with many industries though, manufacturing has faced challenges from the pandemic.

Here we explore two systems that can make a critical difference to operational effectiveness, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and material resource planning (MRP) software.

What is MRP?

MRP is a software solution that helps you calculate what materials are required, at what time and in what quantities.

Manufacturing companies typically manage their production planning with these systems, using them to forecast and order materials. This provides reassurance that the right amount of materials will be available on the correct date.

It supports capacity planning, scheduling and gives you the ability to compare data, analyse performance and improve processes for better efficiency.

What is ERP?

ERP at its core is an effective way of centralising information and workflow processes for an entire business through data management.

It provides a system that keeps all of your workflow data in one place, allowing your business processes across departments to be smarter and informing decisions with insights.

When used correctly it helps to ensure data quality and integrity, which invariably improves business performance as a whole and in each service department too.

