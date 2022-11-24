Energy efficient custom instrument air package

Manufacturers’ Monthly investigates CAPS Australia’s latest engineered instrument air project, which will utilise over 2.8 megawatts of installed Ingersoll Rand air compressors and four huge zero-loss desiccant dryers from its German partner FST.

For over 41 years, CAPS has been Australia’s largest independent supplier of power generation and air compression products. With proven global engineering and export capabilities, the team of experts undertakes turnkey projects which include the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and provision of long term maintenance support to Australian industry standards (ISO 9001:2008).

CAPS’ flexibility is a major attribute with its ability to provide for a reciprocating, rotary screw, portable diesel or centrifugal air compressor, engineered around a particular customer’s needs. To help manufacturers, stock is key, and having the largest range from the world’s leading industrial air compressor manufacturers means the Australian company provides for a huge range of applications.

According to Andrew Fraser, engineering & manufacturing manager at CAPS Australia, customer confidence also plays a role in the selection process. CAPS is a renowned supplier of compressed air and power generation systems and the company has built a positive reputation for being reliable and customer-service oriented.

“One of our advantages, is that all the work is performed locally. Our engineers are all Australian-based and have a thorough understanding of Australian standards requirements. This extends to state-based design and plant registration authorities such as WorkSafe and Workcover OHS requirements,” Fraser explained.

“We stay close to the customer throughout the process, including after- sales. We’ve got nine branches across the country and always strive to provide our services in a timely manner.”

Depending on the needs of the client, CAPS can provide a complete ‘end- to-end’ service to clients. This usually entails a site visit from one of CAPS specialists where they will work with the customer to get an understanding of the application and requirements for the custom-build.

They will then send this information to the engineering team who will provide drawings of the vessel. Once the design has been agreed to, CAPS will continue the build and then provide installation.

CAPS also work with independent third-party design and quality assurance inspection bodies such as ICD, Bureau Veritas or LRQA where required. They have expertise in AS1200, AS1210, AS3920, AS 3788, AS4037, AS4458, AS4343, AS3992, AS2791, ASME VIII, ASME IX, EN286-1 and more.

CAPS’ capabilities are demonstrated in a recent project involving eight 355kW Ingersoll Rand flagship oil-flooded rotary screw air compressors and four zero- loss desiccant dryers from their German partner FST.

The proposal

The customer originally contacted CAPS Australia with the request to generate bulk clean, dry instrument air, with maximum energy efficiency whilst balancing the capital equipment and infrastructure installation costs. This would allow the customer to meet the required compressed air quality and demand under worst case ambient conditions. CAPS determined a customised equipment solution was needed to meet the site environmental standards with safe and simple automatic operating requirements while also complying with the client specifications.

The solution

CAPS’ expertise lead to the decision to design, build and supply a heavily customised air compressor and dryer package.

The Ingersoll Rand flagship oil-flooded rotary screw air compressors and zero- loss desiccant dryers were completed with factory acceptance testing, passed final client inspections, customised with outdoor mods, high dust filtration, packaged pre filters and enhanced safety electrics.

The Ingersoll Rand RS355ie compressors

“The two stage RS355ie compressor has a full load specific efficiency of six kilowatts per metre cubed per minute positioning it at the cutting edge of outright rotary screw air compressor efficiency, delivering a huge 69 metres cubed per minute of free air delivery at 8.5bar,” Fraser said.

“The compressor features an IE3 heavy duty 96 percent efficient drive motor, designed specifically to Ingersoll Rand’s exacting specifications. It’s Capable of continuous full load delivery in ambient temperatures as high as 46°C without deration.”

The RS355 series comes standard with the Xe145 full feature controller that includes the ability to communicate to customer communication systems with Modbus RS485 or Modbus TCP/IP protocols.

“The XE145 controller can sequence 8 additional machines without use of external master controller and integral web server feature included for monitoring compressor statuses via

a connected browser,” he added.

“For additional safety the compressor has also been fitted with incoming power isolation so that safe power isolation is required prior to the opening of electric enclosure. The electrics inside this enclosure are compliant with the applicable requirements of the ISO3000 standard.”

Once more, every pressure relief valve has been re-tested and certified to AS1271 standards and a protective cover for the Xe145 controller provides IP65 weather and UV protection.

The RS355 compressor’s high dust two stage filtration system has an innovative primary mechanical separation panel including dust collectors.

“This panel was followed by a high efficiency high-capacity air filter element,” he noted. “The primary mechanical separation system ensures the maximum service life of the critical air filter element even in the harshest and dirtiest of environments.”

Packaged pre filtration ensures the cooling airflow is pre cleaned prior to entering compressor, which provides long term protection for oil cooler and air after coolers in dirty and environments.

The packaged pre filter element is easily accessible for routine maintenance.

Desiccant dryer

The project includes four large desiccant dryers with the capacity to produce up to 8000 normal metres cubed per hour or 4700 cfm dried to -40 degrees Celsius pressure dew point, at pressures as low as 6.5bar. Pre and Post filters on the driers ensure the air is treated to ISO8573 class 1.2.1 standards.

“To operate with maximum energy efficiency, these dryers also configured as zero loss heat regenerative to ensure no valuable upstream compressed air is lost through inefficient purge cycles,” Fraser explained.

Additionally, the dryers have an air to water inlet heat exchanger to optimise the compressed air even on the hottest of Western Australian days. An automatic redundant dryer capacity available at all times, for critical plant instrument air needs.

The dryer also includes a PLC controller mounted in a stainless steel IP 65 enclosure and the controller has the ability to communicate with the site DCS via Modbus TCP IP.

All in all, because CAPS is an independent business which is not tied to a particular OEM, it is able to search the world for the best matching piece of equipment tied to the customers’ requirements. The Australian company continues to deliver end-to- end solutions based off its in-house engineering expertise.