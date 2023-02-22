Endeavour Awards Safety Solution of the Year: Pilz Australia

PILZ Australia won this coveted award for its safety solution for the School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering (SPREE), housed in the multi-award-winning Tyree Energy Technologies Building (TETB) of the University of New South Wales.

The leader in automation technology was engaged to supply, design, build, install and commission a SIL 2 Life Safety System that includes new safety PLC panels and connection to all in-field safety devices such as floor leak detectors, oxygen depletion sensors, toxic gas monitors, emergency stops, fume cupboards, emergency eye wash/showers and airflow velocity sensors, but also with a comprehensive SCADA system.

In the past, SPREE managed a simpler LSS system that had no connection to mechanical systems thus, limiting its monitoring function to ensuring air exchange rates are observed in the event of an exhaust or mechanical failure.

The goal was to replace SPREE’s base-built, restrictive LSS which had limited monitoring and coverage of critical engineering safety controls. Pilz met the mission of increasing the usability of the laboratories with a greater level of user safety without the need to reduce access to other parts of the building.

A Pilz Australia spokesperson said being awarded the Safety Solution of the Year brings a great sense of achievement for the team.