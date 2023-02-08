Digital and virtual learning programs were already on the rise before COVID-19 struck, but the past 12 months have pushed businesses to think outside the box and adapt their training programs and delivery.

HYDAC Australia, a leader in fluid power technology, has created a Mixed Reality Training and real-time assistance solution to provide students and staff with an opportunity to participate in instructor or self-guided hydraulics maintenance training in virtual reality; as well as real-time assistance by a master technician through augmented reality technology, whilst they are performing maintenance tasks on location.

The Mixed Reality Training brings students and trainers together from across the country, all interacting in real- time in the same virtual space. The cutting edge technology allows for the first time, the unique possibility for students and trainers, all to be in different locations, and virtually come together in a bespoke virtual training space. It allows direct interaction with the equipment, real time instruction, feedback, verification of skills, and more.

In partnership with Deakin University, the research project focuses on enhancing the features and functionality – 3D content generation, product visualisation and user interaction – of the current VR/AR prototype which was designed and developed in collaboration with Deakin University’s Motion Lab.

A 12-month project with the Innovative Manufacturing CRC has advanced the prototype into a commercial application that can be used for on-demand training, on-site maintenance, and remote support.

The success of the program relies not only on the skills gained by the participants that complete the program, but also in helping businesses to address challenges they are facing today, in terms of training staff based in remote areas, training people in a safe environment as well as supporting field technicians on the job.

Participants of the program will be more skilful, as they benefit from being more confident to conduct maintenance work on the real machine, as the VR establish realistic expectations of the real operation.

In terms of knowledge retention, VR training is more effective than video or verbal instructions – doing the tasks in VR helps participants to remember what they need do to in the real machine. HYDAC has enquiries from a number of mobile machinery manufacturers with good possibility for customised development in the area of training, and maintenance field support.

Local and interstate businesses are invited to a face-to-face demonstration of the technology on HYDAC’s premises. Businesses participate in a facility tour to know more about the company’s capabilities in general, then they have an opportunity to experience the new Mixed Reality Training.

Mark Keen, managing director at HYDAC Australia, said the IMCRC project had supported significant research advances into HYDAC’s mixed reality technology.

“Working closely with IMCRC and Deakin’s Motion Lab, we’ve developed a virtual environment that overcomes access issues and safety risks posed by in-person training, while supporting real- time instruction, feedback and verification of skills,” he said.

“We started this project believing the technology would be for internal use only. But our research collaboration has been so successful that we are now looking to include this training solution as part of HYDAC’s commercial offering moving forward.”

HYDAC technical training manager Paul Marley says the award affirms HYDAC’s commitment to innovation when it comes to training in various formats.

“Everyone is aware of the skills shortage, but it is especially acute in the maintenance and repair of fluid power equipment,” Marley pointed out.

“It’s here that we offer unique industry focused training courses to empower engineers, technicians and students in gaining the know-how they need to maximise machine profitability.”