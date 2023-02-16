Australian Industrial Product of the Year — Successful Endeavours

The number one way that plumbers die on Australian worksites is electrocution. The Plumb Guard by Successful Endeavours was originally designed as a self-contained unit to check that no hazardous voltages were present. The latest version includes Bluetooth IoT technology to connect to a mobile phone so that hazard alerts can also be provided to site supervisors. The app also uploads to a secure web service to provide traceability for larger construction work sites as well as for individual plumbers working in small teams. Successful Endeavours is an Australian Electronics Design and Embedded Software Development consultancy focusing on small to medium-sized Australian manufacturers who want to improve their existing products, margins or market share through the development of their next generation of market offerings and who are also wanting to keep their core Electronics Manufacturing in Australia.

Ray Keefe founded the company in 1997, which has developed to a point where Successful Endeavours are saving lives. For instance, the company recently received a letter confirming that one plumber, without the Plumb Guard, would have passed away at work. “We are very pleased to be recognised with this award,” Keefe said. “We have a great team so this is a credit to them for their good work and good outcomes for products like this. Successful Endeavours designs electronic products that are intended to be made in Australia. The Plumb Guard is a great example of this. “It is designed in Australia and in this case made by us in Australia. Many of our clients make the products we design for them but we have a growing number who get us to supply either programmed and tested Printed Circuit Board Assemblies or complete products. These we manufacture in house in niche quantities or through Australian CEMs (Contract Electronics Manufacturers).

“This award is an encouragement to keep on with our purpose to change the Australian economy through designing and manufacturing high technology, commercially competitive and defensible products right here in Australia.” There are several unique features of the Plumb Guard: waterproof

robust – able to be loaded into the ute from 5 metres away, 2 metre drop test

bluetooth connectivity to a phone app for site supervisor alerts and internet logged OH&S audit trail

phone App and internet service

self test required every time you start the unit (to prove the leads as well as the unit operation is still protecting you) Like the preceding versions of Plumb Guard, other products are not IoT enabled and most do not provide much protection, according to Keefe. The most commonly sold alternative is a Volt Stick device which can provide an indication that a wire or pipe is live, but the thresholds are too high for plumber’s safety where a 6VDC or 6VAC reading can be an indication that a hazard is present and if the pipe is cut this could become lethal. The actual shift in hazard detection can be very rapid so a monitoring in place 100 per cent coverage solution is the only option that works, said Keefe.