The next evolution of soft starters for digitisation optimised to meet cybersecurity standards. Designed to address processes and infrastructures, ATS480 simplifies project execution and maximises the availability of your applications, even in the most demanding environments.

ATS480 builds on the proven robustness and start/stop performance extending the lifetime of the ATS480 equipment and preserving your initial investment by reusing the current design. This soft starter can be used in key applications such as pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, crusher, mills, grinder, mixer, rotary knife.

Soft starters for Process and Infrastructures from 4 to 900 kW

Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 is intended to start and stop asynchronous motors supplied from 208V to 690V. It meets the requirements of the most demanding applications in normal and heavy duty.

With an operational rated current of 410A in normal duty, it supplies motor from 110kW to 400kW according to mains voltage.

Designed for digitisation, connected, optimised to meet cybersecurity standard, it simplifies project execution and maximises the availability of applications. Its torque control (TCS) masters acceleration and deceleration.

It efficiently stops high inertia application thanks to the dynamic braking and DC injection. It could be connected in-line or inside the delta to reduce its operational current. The embedded test routine simplifies the commissioning inside the delta.

Its dimensions are 400mm (width) x 314mm (depth) x 670mm (height) and it weighs 51,4kg. Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 is designed to address process, infrastructures and industrial machines. It conforms to IEC/EN60947-4-1. It is certified CE, cULus, UKCA, CCC, RCM, EAC, and Marine certified DNV, ABS, BV and CCS.

Display terminals, remote mounting kit, communication modules are common with Altivar Drives. Line chokes, DNV kits are common with ATS48. ATS480 is compatible with ATS48, it has same footprint, fixing, torque control algorithm, I/O, menu.

The integration of Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 in EcoStruxure drastically simplifies architecture selection, detailed design and execution in automation and electrical systems. It is a Green Premium product designed to take the environmental considerations beyond current directives and regulations, compliant with RoHS and REACH.

Cybersecurity functions

Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 has been designed to respect cybersecurity requirements and usages according to the IEC62443 standard.

Cybersecurity best practices embedded in Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 help to protect the installation against casual or coincidental violations coming from insiders such as well-intentioned and careless employees or contractors with no cybersecurity attack skills: this represents 60 per cent of cyberattacks. The various functions available include:

User account management to enforce authorisation

Enhanced cybersecurity features built-in to restrict or disable port and services

Threat intelligence to generate security related reports

Secure boot and firmware upgrade

This product also comes with a Green PremiumTM label.

Green PremiumTM label is Schneider Electric’s commitment to delivering products with best-in-class environmental performance.

Green Premium promises compliance with the latest regulations, transparency on environmental impacts, as well as circular and low-CO2 products.

Explore the range available at Schneider Electric Industrial Automation Distributors here.