Drive selection made easy

The SINAMICS Selector App from Siemens distributed through APS Industrial easily integrates into existing automated systems.

As the leading manufacturer of electric drive technology, Siemens offer a quality solution for every drive application – whether it’s low voltage, medium voltage or DC.

The complete SINAMICS family of Siemens drives available exclusively through APS Industrial are perfectly coordinated with one another and can be easily integrated into your existing system and automation landscape.

The SINAMICS frequency converters feature integrated safety technology and can be centrally installed and commissioned in control cabinets, mounted on walls or de-centrally in distributed topologies. In addition, the family of drives includes optimum energy-saving variable frequency drives for each and every application. Whether it’s for pumping, ventilating, moving, positioning, processing or machining applications, trust Siemens and APS with the SINAMICS range of drives.

Experiencing this leading range of Siemens drives is now even easier thanks to the SINAMICS Selector App. Siemens has developed the SINAMICS Selector App as a convenient tool for finding part numbers for your SINAMICS converter in the power range from 0.12 kW to 630 kW – both quickly and easily when you’re on the move.

Featuring the SINAMICS V20, SINAMICS G120C, SINAMICS G120P, SINAMICS G120X or SINAMICS G120, the App will provide you with the correct part numbers and relevant technical data – all in the palm of your hand.

Users can easily navigate through the following selection fields:

Your application SINAMICS frequency converter The rated power and device options Accessories

The app will identify the most suitable drive and users can then save and send your selection via email. It is free to download and available on Apple and Android devices by searching SINAMICS Selector in the preferred store.

Robustness and efficiency – SINAMICS V20



The compact SINAMICS V20 is the easy drive for simple motion sequences. It is surprisingly versatile, features quick commissioning times, robustness and energy efficiency. With seven frame sizes, it covers a power range extending from 0.16 to 40 hp. Reducing engineering, commissioning and operating costs is at the heart of the SINAMICS V20 design. Scroll down to see how its simplicity, ruggedness, and efficiency features work to make this the most economical yet most powerful drive in its class.

Converter to suit diverse requirements – SINAMICS G120



The SINAMICS G120 is a modular frequency converter for the most diverse requirements. The modular structure of the components and the wide power range from 0.55 to 250 kW ensure that you are always able to assemble the ideal converter for your requirements. This series of converters is available in three voltage variants for connection to 200 V, 400 V and 690 V networks. In addition, the SINAMICS G120 features a comprehensive safety package.

APS Industrial was formed in 2018 with combined businesses Ramelec and HiTech Control Systems. The two companies have more than 20 years servicing customers of electrical needs in Australia.

Bringing a complete portfolio to Australia

Both existing partial distributors of Siemens products in Australia, together these two companies offered a wealth of experience and expertise when it came to bringing this world class range to the local market.

It was these existing footprints and exclusive distribution agreements that formed the ideal platform for APS Industrial to develop a complete portfolio and customer focused product and solution model that would change the landscape of the Australian industrial electrical industry.

First appointed as the master distributor of the Siemens range in Australia, APS Industrial then secured key complementary national distribution partnerships with a number of other leading global manufacturers led by Weidmüller, Rittal, EPCOS (a TDK Group company) and KATKO.

Bringing together this extensive technology portfolio, APS Industrial is now able to serve the local market as a connected technology partner intent on delivering quality products and the ultimate in customer service.